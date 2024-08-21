Trump Media shares hit record low as race for former US president tightens | Donald Trump News





The stock is seen by some retail traders as a bet on whether Trump can win a second term as U.S. president.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), majority-owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, have fallen to record lows after the Republican candidate recently returned to rival social media platform X and narrowed his lead in polls for the upcoming presidential election.

Shares of Trump Media fell Tuesday to $21.33, down more than 4%. The stock closed down 3.7% at $21.42, marking the eighth straight session of losses.

Trump's narrowing lead in polls and election betting markets in recent weeks has also hurt the stock, which has been seen by some retail traders as a bet on the possibility of Trump winning a second term.

“I’ve always viewed Truth Social and DJT as a voting mechanism rather than an investment mechanism,” said Lou Basenese, president and chief market strategist at MDB Capital in New York. The valuation never made sense relative to fundamentals.

Earlier this month, Trump Media, whose main asset is the Truth Social app, reported a quarterly loss of $16.4 million and revenue of just $837,000. The company has a market capitalization of about $4.3 billion, down from $8 billion at the beginning of the year.

The stock hit an all-time high of $79.38 in its Nasdaq debut on March 26 after a merger with blank-check company Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump is expected to be eligible to begin cashing out his nearly 60 percent stake, or 114.75 million shares, in his social media company when the insider lockup period expires next month.

“It's always been traded on the basis of his chances of winning or losing, and that's what we're seeing now that the race is tight and the probability of him winning has narrowed. And I think that's at record levels also because you're dealing with insider lock-in,” Basenese added.

Trump began posting on the X platform last week for the first time in nearly a year, coinciding with an interview with owner Elon Musk.

In recent weeks, Trump has lost his considerable lead in polls to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

With 78 days to go until the Nov. 5 vote, contracts for a Harris victory are trading at 56 cents, with a potential gain of $1, on political betting platform PredictIt.

Trump's contracts are at 46 cents, down from 69 cents in mid-July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2024/8/20/trump-media-shares-hit-record-low-as-race-tightens-for-former-us-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos