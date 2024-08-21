Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan was targeted by hackers, sources say





CNN —

One of Donald Trump's lawyers was the target of a hacking attempt, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN, marking a potentially serious new development as US intelligence agencies confirmed Monday that they had concluded that Iran was behind a recent hack of the former president's 2024 campaign.

A source told CNN that Lindsey Halligan was targeted as part of the Iranian hacking effort, though the timing of the attempt and the extent of any breach of her devices or accounts remain unclear as the FBI continues to conduct a high-stakes investigation just months before the presidential election.

CNN previously reported that suspected Iranian hackers hacked the personal email account of Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally, and then used his email account to access the account of a senior campaign official.

Halligan has been part of Trump’s legal team for several years, first working closely on the classified documents case. She recently attended the Republican convention and sat in the front row of the VIP box on the final night Trump delivered his speech.

Although she is not as visible as other lawyers, Halligan is seen internally as a Trump whisperer, one former colleague told CNN. Trump trusts her and often wants her at the table during big moments. Others often look to her to relay messages.

She has also previously attended high-level meetings at the Justice Department with other members of her legal team.

This information about the Iranian terrorist regime’s attempted hack of President Trump’s team comes after recent revelations of an Iranian plot to assassinate President Trump around the same time as the tragedy in Butler, Pennsylvania. Iranians are terrified that President Trump will end their reign of terror, as he did during his first four years in the White House. Any media outlet or media organization that reproduces internal documents or communications is playing into the hands of America’s enemies and doing exactly what they want, Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement to CNN.

The FBI declined to comment.

On Monday, the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies confirmed that the U.S. government had concluded that the Iranian government was behind the hacking operation targeting the Trump presidential campaign and had also attempted to target the Biden-Harris campaign.

The IC believes that the Iranians have, through social engineering and other efforts, sought to gain access to individuals with direct access to presidential campaigns of both political parties. Such activities, including thefts and disclosures, are intended to influence the U.S. electoral process, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement Monday.

Iran's mission to the U.N. on Monday rejected what it called unfounded allegations that its government was behind the hack.

Trump's campaign has been in contact with the FBI about the hack and was recently briefed on the agency's preliminary findings. But given Trump's deep distrust of the agency, questions have been raised about how closely the two agencies collaborate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/20/politics/trump-attorney-targeted-hackers/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos