Chinese President Xi Jinping backs Fijian PM's Pacific plan ahead of regional meeting | The Mighty 790 KFGO





By Joe Cash BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka that he supported his “Ocean of Peace” plan at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese state media reported, days ahead of a summit of Pacific island leaders in Tonga. China has also pledged to strengthen trade ties with the archipelagic state, which wants to modernise its ports and shipyards, roads and sanitation infrastructure, but can only do so by guaranteeing better terms to its agricultural and fisheries exporters because of its high debt load. China appreciates Prime Minister Rabuka's vision for an ocean of peace and is committed to working with Fiji to contribute to international peace and security, Xi said, according to a report released Tuesday night. Rabuka will travel to Tonga next week for a meeting of leaders from 18 Pacific island countries and territories who will consider a regional policing proposal backed by Australia. Ahead of his 10-day tour of China, Rabuka said he would not upset the regional security situation in the Pacific, where China and the United States are competing for influence. Rabuka, who returned as prime minister in 2022, proposed to Pacific leaders an ocean of peace foreign policy that envisages engagement with all major powers and avoids militarisation of the island region. “I am very encouraged by your principles, your ideas about peaceful coexistence, about the principles of progress. They are consistent with what I have in mind for the concept of the Ocean of Peace,” Rabuka told Xi, adding that he would raise the Chinese leadership's support for the plan at next week's summit. China has also agreed to invest in Fiji's tourism, agriculture and fishing industries and to support a road upgrading project on the country's second-largest island, the statement added. While Pacific island states tend to offer low returns on investment, analysts say Fiji is strategically important to Beijing because it lies at the southern end of the second island chain, an area stretching to Japan that the Chinese navy is seeking to take control of. China has also begun to pay more attention to the region as it steps up efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory, and to sever the island's relations with neighboring Pacific nations the Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu. Fiji owes China, the world’s largest bilateral lender, just over $218 million, according to World Bank data. After winning the 2022 election, Rabuka turned to Australia for additional aid donations. Former Fijian leader Frank Bainimarama struck a policing deal with China a decade ago, but Rabuka ended that agreement and announced a reset of the police force in June that will see it work more closely with Australia. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

