PM Modi's visit to Ukraine, Poland: 'We hope for early return of peace and stability in the region,' Modi says ahead of tour to both countries – Defence News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two days before his important visit to kyiv, expressed his hope to discuss a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict with President Volodymyr Zelensky. In his farewell statement, Modi expressed India's hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region, stressing that as a “friend and partner”, India is committed to supporting such efforts in the context of the Ukrainian conflict. Strengthening bilateral ties Prime Minister Modi has left for a two-nation tour starting today (August 21-23). ​​He will first stopover in Poland and then head to Ukraine. The first leg of the trip will include a two-day stay in Warsaw, Poland before heading to Kyiv. PM Modi said in his farewell statement, “I will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will be the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister.” Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland During his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the strong economic ties between the two countries and considered Warsaw as a major economic partner in Central Europe. “Our shared commitment to democracy and pluralism strengthens our partnership. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrej Duda to strengthen our relations,” Prime Minister Modi added. A dialogue with the Indian community in Poland is also planned. Internet services suspended in Udaipur after communal tensions flare following stabbing of schoolchildren From Chandrayaan to Gaganyaan: Prime Minister Modi's bold vision for India's space future Government Alert for These Android Users: Your Phone May Be Subject to Hacking UPSC candidates go on hunger strike in Delhi, demand justice for 3 dead in coaching centre basement flood The Prime Minister also commented on the Ukraine crisis, saying, “As a friend and partner, we hope that peace and stability will soon return to the region.” Modi also seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ukraine and discuss ways to peacefully resolve the ongoing crisis. (With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/business/defence-pm-modis-ukraine-and-poland-visit-we-hope-for-early-return-of-peace-stability-in-region-says-modi-ahead-of-two-nation-tour-3588192/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos