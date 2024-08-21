Indian President Modi to discuss resolution of Ukraine conflict during kyiv visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he would “share his views” on peacefully resolving the conflict. conflict between Ukraine and Russia during his visit to Kyiv this week.

Modi left for Poland on Wednesday and will visit kyiv on Friday paid the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago.

Modi's trip to Ukraine comes weeks after his visit to Moscow during which he rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

Modi also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy last month.

“As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in a statement before his departure.

India has repeatedly urged Ukraine and Russia to resort to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences.

Modi's two-day visit to Russia last month coincided with a deadly strike on a children's hospital in kyiv, following which he said to Putin that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying and required resolution of the conflict.

Ukrainian leaders have also launched for India to help rebuild the country's war-torn economy.