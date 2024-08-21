Modi calls for peace, stability as he visits Ukraine

Ahead of a visit to Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a speedy return to peace and stability and said he would share his views on a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Modi will travel to kyiv on Friday after a visit to Poland. He will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, weeks after the Indian prime minister's visit to Moscow, his long-time partner, drew sharp criticism from the Ukrainian leader.

Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, a day when Russian missiles struck several targets, including a children's hospital in kyiv, killing scores of civilians.

The Indian leader had called the children's deaths heartbreaking, but the images of Modi hugging Putin were embarrassing, analysts said.





India's visit to Russia has not been well received. The aim of the visit to Ukraine is to show that India is not just taking a passive stance on the conflict but wants to actively contribute to its resolution, said Manoj Joshi, a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

Zelensky had said it was a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts” to see Modi hugging “the world's bloodiest criminal in Moscow on such a day”.

Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

“As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in a statement on Wednesday before leaving New Delhi. He added that his trip would be a natural continuation of the many contacts between India and Ukraine.

Modi met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy in June. In March this year, the Ukrainian foreign minister visited the Indian capital in an attempt to boost political and economic ties between the two countries.

India has not joined its Western allies in directly holding the Kremlin responsible for the war, but has urged the two nations to resolve their conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

India's external affairs ministry said on Monday that India has substantial and independent ties with Russia and Ukraine and is ready to support the negotiation of a peace deal.

India enjoys a lot of credibility with Russia, analyst Joshi told VOA, so there is hope that it can play a mediating role and raise issues directly with Moscow.

The visit is also seen as an effort by India to balance its growing ties with Western countries with its refusal to join them in isolating its long-time partner Russia.

Following the Modi-Putin summit, the US State Department said it had expressed concerns to India about its relations with Russia and hoped it would use its ties with Moscow to strongly encourage the Kremlin to adhere to the UN charter.

Since the conflict began more than two years ago, India has abstained from every UN vote against Russia and has become one of the largest buyers of Russian oil while continuing to trade with Moscow.

The big challenge for New Delhi, analysts say, is to convince the West and kyiv that its friendship with Russia does not constitute an endorsement of Putin's Ukraine policy.

India is walking a tightrope, Joshi said. As the war continues and even intensifies, it is putting increased pressure on New Delhi and the Indian position is clearly standing out, especially as the West's stance towards Russia is hardening.

Modi's visit to Poland, the first by an Indian prime minister to the country in 40 years, is expected to focus on strengthening economic and political cooperation. He will meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda, according to the foreign ministry.

Analysts say Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine is also part of India's efforts to increase its engagement with central and eastern European countries as it tries to raise its global profile.