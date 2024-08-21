Imran Khan applies to become Chancellor of Oxford – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan applies to become Oxford chancellor

Imran graduated from Oxford in 1975 after studying philosophy, politics and economics.

ISLAMABAD (AFP) – Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has applied to become the next chancellor of Britain's prestigious Oxford University, PTI reported.

Imran has just spent a year in prison on various charges, ranging from corruption to inciting violence, which he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him from power.

“Imran Khan had given instructions that he wanted to submit his candidature and now the examination of the candidature will take place,” Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, a London-based spokesperson for the PTI, told AFP.

“It's an honorary position but one of great prestige and importance, and Imran Khan, being one of the most important and popular names to come out of Oxford, it would be great to see him as chancellor,” he said.

Conservative Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, announced in February that he was resigning as chancellor of Oxford.

The list of candidates for the 10-year term will not be made public until October, according to the university's website, with voting taking place at the end of the month.

He led a playboy lifestyle throughout his career as one of the country's top cricketers, appearing regularly in the pages of British celebrity magazines. Married three times, including to British socialite and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith, he later turned to philanthropy and politics.

He was ousted in 2022 by a no-confidence vote and subsequently launched a comeback campaign in which he criticized the military, whose top generals had once supported him, and drew massive crowds to the country's streets.

“If he becomes chancellor, he will be the first of Asian origin. It will not only be something for Pakistan, but it will be a great achievement for the whole of Asia and the rest of the world,” Bukhari said.

Other candidates and Oxford alumni include former Foreign Secretary William Hague and former European Trade Commissioner Peter Mandelson, according to British media.

The Telegraph had reported that before deciding to run for chancellor of Oxford, Imran had served as chancellor of the University of Bradford from 2005 to 2014.

The newspaper had played down Imran's chances of winning given that many high-profile figures – including former British prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson – are in the race.

