Indonesia's Prabowo and Widodo consolidate power, unity key

Unity is the key to a nation's success, Prabowo said after meeting Paloh.

Prabowo has also courted the National Awakening Party (PKB), Indonesia's largest Islamic party with a 10 percent parliamentary share.

The PKB had supported the presidential candidacy of Prabowos' rival, Anies Baswedan.

Anies, the former governor of Jakarta, had contested the results of the vote, alleging collusion between Prabowo and the outgoing party Joko Widodo Prabowo's administration has warned that such state interference poses a threat to Indonesia's democracy. But Prabowo's camp has denied the allegations, and the country's Constitutional Court has rejected Anie's appeals.

“You can see that Prabowo's preferred model is to have a coalition that includes everyone, so there is no opposition,” said Ian Wilson, a senior research fellow at Murdoch University's Indo-Pacific Research Centre in Perth.

In recent months, Widodo has also undertaken several cabinet reshuffles appointing several members of Prabowo's inner circle and President-elect Gerindra's party to key positions.

Prabowos expected a parliamentary majority and a cabinet made up of loyalists to allow him to quickly implement his legislative agenda once he took office, analysts say, but this concentration of power risks undermining the country's democratic checks and balances.

Without a major opposition, governing would become a matter of the president managing relationships within this cross-party group to maintain stability by doling out favors and all that, said Wilson, of Murdoch University.

Wilson also noted that the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is currently the only opposition party effectively.

Jakarta Governorate

In Indonesia's upcoming regional elections, Anies is seeking a return to the post of governor of Jakarta, a position he held from 2017 to 2022.

Opinion polls show Anies as the clear frontrunner for the role, but on Monday it looked as if his campaign would be derailed when 10 of the 11 parties in the regional legislature threw their support behind former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil, who is backed by Prabowos' KIM coalition.

Given the nomination threshold of party support with more than 22 seats, which Anies was unable to secure, he was effectively eliminated from the race, with Ridwan and independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun as contenders.

However, reflecting the unpredictable nature of Indonesian politics, the country's top court on Tuesday unexpectedly decided to lower the nomination threshold, tying it to the results of previous parliamentary elections in the region, a move that could boost Anie's prospects.

Despite the court's ruling, analysts say it is uncertain whether Anies will be able to run if the decision is thwarted by the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, Anies responded to the decision by tweeting: “Indonesian democracy is once again at a critical juncture. Its fate is now determined by the people’s representatives in the House of Representatives, each of whom holds the votes of hundreds of thousands of Indonesians. Party leaders also have the same opportunity and responsibility at this point.”

“We convey to all our strong hopes to think clearly and be determined to put the Indonesian constitution and democracy back on the right track, in line with the ideals of reform,” he added.

If upheld, the court ruling could undermine what is shaping up to be a key strategy of Prabowo's new government, Wilson said.

“We had speculated that Prabowo would try to create a mass coalition that would essentially determine the outcome of the election, and this was a pretty extreme case from the start,” he said.

A man watches Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) and President-elect Prabowo Subianto live on television during a live broadcast of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations. Photo: AFP

The Jakarta governorship has always been a stepping stone to higher office. Widodo held the post from 2012 to 2014 before becoming president.

Anies would get a significant boost in the 2029 presidential election if he wins the Jakarta governorship, a prospect that Prabowo's camp may be wary of, said political analyst Yoes Kenawas of Atma Jaya Catholic University in Jakarta.

If Anies manages to secure the Jakarta governorship, it will help him maintain his political capital and visibility among the Indonesian public if he wants to run in the 2029 elections, Yoes said.

That's why all these efforts were made to try to prevent him from running in the race.

Golkar Location

Although Prabowo's election victory is widely seen as the result of tacit support from incumbent President Widodo, better known as Jokowi, analysts say there is also a risk of a power struggle between the two.

Widodo has retained significant popularity after a decade in power, and as he steps down after completing his two constitutional terms, the question arises as to where he will go next.

For months, many analysts have pointed to a senior position within Golkar, the country's second-largest party, as Widodo's next step.

Such speculation has intensified following the sudden resignation of Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto last week, a decision that observers say may have been influenced by outside powers and even Widodo.

Golkar, which is also part of Prabowos’ KIM coalition, on Wednesday selected a close aide to Widodo’s former investment minister, Bahlil Lahadalia, as its new chairman. In his speech to the congress, Bahlil stressed that the party must be unified and, in an apparent reference to Jokowi, issued a veiled warning to its members to stay on the straight and narrow.

In a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, Widodo also named Bahlil as the country's new energy and mineral resources minister.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) and President-elect Prabowo Subianto inspect the progress of construction of the future capital Nusantara. Photo: AFP/Indonesian Presidential Palace

Rumours have been circulating about Airlangga's sudden resignation, which analysts say is particularly shocking since he had given Golkar significant momentum in this year's parliamentary elections.

There is no reason or urgency for him to resign. I believe he was pushed by external factors, most likely by the [state] palace, of Jokowi's administration, Yoes said.

This opens the possibility that Jokowi could play an important role in Golkar's power structure once he leaves the presidency, he said, noting that it is now a priority for the incumbent leader to find a strong position in a political party for the next five years.

Prabovo's camp likely harbors concerns about Widodo's ability to exert influence through a senior position at Golkar, although the dynamic will depend on their relationship once Widodo steps down, Wilson says.

Prabowo may be worried that Jokowi is consolidating his power too much within the broader coalition, he said. Given the cabinet reshuffles and the change in Golkar leadership, it is clear that Jokowi is making the most of his final days in power to defend his interests.

Additional reporting by Reuters