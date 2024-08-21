Imran Khan is back in the spotlight! He says I am in a space of total fearlessness | Hindi Movie News





Sixteen years ago, Imran Khan was shooting for his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, at St Xaviers College. And last week, during their college festival, when the actor walked the same corridors and campus, it was pure nostalgia for him. Imran said, “Having all these collective memories is very emotional for me. Thank you for welcoming me back.” In a session, he spoke about his film choices early in his career, his surprising return to the limelight and also shared some life lessons with the students. “Seeing people taking such an interest in me made me extremely happy.” Imran, who was last seen in Katti Batti (2015), made a conscious decision to stay away from the limelight for almost a decade. Towards the end of 2023, when he started posting on social media, he was met with acclaim from his fans, who have been waiting for his return ever since. Imran said, “It surprised me because I spent so many years consciously trying to be invisible by not posting on social media, not showing up to events, parties or getting spotted by the paparazzi. I spent so many years keeping myself away from that space. Also, we are told that if you are out of sight, you are out of mind. So to see people taking such interest in me, when I have not done anything of note for many years, made me extremely happy.” In our twenties, we tend to follow a rule book that is prescribed to us by society. Sharing some life lessons with the students, he said, “In our twenties, the phase that most of you are entering right now, what we tend to do is follow the rule book that is prescribed to us by our parents, our leaders, our educators or whoever is around us in society. They usually give you a manual for life. In your 20s, you tend to follow that manual very closely.” As you enter your 30s, you start to discover that there are a lot of things that happen in life that are not covered in the manual. So you suspect that the manual or the instruction manual was written by someone who didn’t really know what they were talking about. And then when things don’t work out, you start to feel frustrated with life. So, write your own rules and create your own path. You don’t have to follow a template. Imran explains, “In your 40s, like the phase I’m in now, you kind of throw the rule book in the bin and say you don’t want to follow it. You say you’re an adult, so forget the rule book and the manual and do whatever you want and the way you want. You don’t have to follow a template. I’m in a state of total fearlessness in life right now.” I think I am me and I will deal with it.” So don't limit yourself, just follow the traffic rules, other rules are flexible (laughs). For Jaane Tu… the commercial success was very surprising. We considered Jaane Tu as a low-budget film. We didn't have big stars and we thought it would find only a small audience. However, the fact that it found commercial success with the general public was very surprising. When it came out and started doing numbers, it took us a while to get used to it.

“Earlier, I used to relate more to relationship stories. After a successful debut with Jaane Tu, Imran acted in a series of romantic films like Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Gori Tere Pyar Mein. I felt that in my twenties, I related more to relationship stories that were romantic. They were about a young person finding their way in life. Also, I consciously tried to work with debutant filmmakers because our vibe matched, we spoke a similar language… Back then, I didn’t really feel like I could relate to action-drama cinema,” he said.

