Trump says he would consider nominating RFK Jr. to administration post





CNN —

Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would certainly be open to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate withdrew from the 2024 race and endorsed the former president.

“I love him and I respect him,” Trump told CNN's Kristen Holmes in an interview after a campaign stop in Michigan.

“He's a brilliant guy. He's a very smart guy. I've known him for a very long time,” the Republican presidential candidate said. “I didn't know he was thinking about leaving, but if he's thinking about it, I'd certainly be open to it.”

Trump's comments come after Kennedy's running mate Nicole Shanahan said in a podcast released Tuesday that Kennedy's campaign was considering dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump. She described the decision as aimed at reducing the risk that Vice President Kamala Harris would defeat Trump.

Trump said he would love that endorsement, because I always liked Kennedy.

Asked whether he would consider appointing Kennedy to a position in his administration if he won in November, Trump said he probably would.

“I like him a lot. I respect him a lot,” Trump said. “I would probably respect him if something like that happened. He's a very different guy, a very smart guy. And yeah, I would be honored by that support, certainly.”

The former president also downplayed the risk of a backlash from Republicans over the nomination of Kennedy, who adopted a number of progressive positions.

“I like smart people and Republicans like me,” Trump said.

In the interview, Trump acknowledged that the state of the 2024 race has changed since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the Democratic nominee.

However, Trump insisted that his strategy and message have not changed.

“I'm ahead in the polls, but not by that much,” he said. “But regardless, my view doesn't change. We don't want crime. We want a strong military. We have to stop drugs coming in. We have to stop people coming into our country through an open border.”

The former president also responded to his former chief of staff and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, who sharply criticized Trump's recent comments that the Presidential Medal of Freedom that honors civilians was far better than the Medal of Honor awarded to military personnel.

No president, member of Congress, judge or politician, and certainly no recipient of the Presidential Medal of Honor, will ever be called upon to sacrifice life or limb to protect the Constitution. The two honors cannot be compared in any way. Not even remotely, Kelly told CNN.

Trump described Kelly's remarks as criticism from someone with a score to settle.

He also blasted Kelly for confirming to CNN last October reports in The Atlantic magazine that Trump had disparaged military personnel. He said Kelly was the only person to confirm a report that the former president disputed.

“I didn’t respect him. Once I lost respect for him, because I saw he couldn’t do the job, I fired him,” Trump said. “And when you fire people, they tend to say negative things.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/20/politics/trump-consider-appointing-rfk-jr-administration-role/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos