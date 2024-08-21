Trump Picked the Worst Place to Lie About Rising Crime Rate





Former President Donald Trump went before the media Tuesday afternoon to lie about crime. It’s not the first time he’s spun fictions about violent immigrants crossing the border or cities with violent criminal minorities, splintering the pillars of the Republican case against Vice President Kamala Harris. But it was the setting outside the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, Michigan, that gave his ramblings an even darker tone than usual.

I don’t remember the first time I heard about Howell’s association with the Ku Klux Klan. I’m not originally from Michigan; my family moved there when I was 12. But when I was in college, it was a well-known joke among my friends that you couldn’t stop for gas in Howell if you were driving. I would stare at the highway sign as I drove by, grateful that the tank was far from empty.

Black residents of nearby Detroit knew full well not to set foot in the city, a belief that, if not expired, persisted at least until the early 2000s.

In the 1970s and ’80s, at the height of the city’s ties to the white supremacist movement, Robert Miles, the grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, had a mailing address in Howell and was known to hold rallies at a nearby farm. Black Detroiters knew full well not to set foot in the city, a belief that, if not expired, persisted at least into the early 2000s.

The city has worked hard to shed its association with hate movements, a project that was undermined last month by a previous Trump visit to Michigan. Although the campaign rally that day was in Grand Rapids, a small group of masked white supremacists marched through downtown Howell chanting Heil Hitler. Later in the day, another protest took place on a highway overpass, with a swastika flag and people chanting, “We love Hitler. We love Trump.”

“I want to emphasize that these were only a dozen racists and that city officials do not support the hate that was displayed. While we recognize their right to free speech, these protesters do not reflect the values ​​of the Howell community,” the city said in a statement at the time. But it is no exaggeration to say that the men who gathered that day knew the importance of the location they had chosen.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy tried to downplay the situation in a Facebook post ahead of Trump’s visit. “Over the last month, we’ve had a number of people come here looking to make some noise, to spout some hate speech and white supremacist bullshit,” he said in the video. He also denied that Trump’s appearance was meant to be a political event, calling it a press conference instead.

It’s worth noting, however, that Trump didn’t take a single question from reporters after delivering his speech, which was like his usual campaign speech, peppered with a few questionable statistics. I couldn’t figure out who he was referring to when he said that crime had increased since Vice President Kamala Harris took office. In fact, we’ve seen a significant decline in violent crime since the 2020 spike, both nationwide and in Detroit in particular.

But the supposed statistics he presented were less important than the rhetoric surrounding them. That was the audience Trump wanted to hear this particular diatribe.

Much like his presidency, Trump’s presidential campaign has been in a constant state of dissonance between a professed respect for law and order and a blatant disregard for the rule of law. He was quick to cozy up to the police and stoke their belief that any mention of accountability is a serious attack on them. Speaking with Murphy and several deputies standing behind him, Trump clearly sought to project strength to a sympathetic audience that would accept his entirely vibration-based argument that there is a crime wave in Kamala.

But it’s a point Trump could have made standing in front of SUVs emblazoned with the sheriff’s logo in any small town in any key state in the country. Howells’ history, both long-term and recent, sets it apart.

The same could be said of Trump’s decision to hold a rally in Waco, Texas, in defense of the January 6 rioters. It was a decision similar to that of presidential candidate Ronald Reagan in 1980, who chose to deliver a speech on states’ rights at the Neshoba County Fairgrounds in Mississippi. Neshoba is the county where civil rights activists Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, and James Chaney were kidnapped and murdered 16 years earlier. Reagan deliberately chose to speak there to win over the state’s persistent segregationists.

There is no world in which the Trump team did not understand the importance of holding this event in Howell. That they did so came at the great expense of the people who worked to show that they now outnumber the cowards who chanted anti-Semitic comments and expressed support for Trump behind masks last month. Howell is not the place it was in the 1970s and 1980s, but as we saw last month, there are people who hope that can be the case again if Trump is back in power. They chanted, “We love Hitler. We love Trump.” Trump didn’t even condemn them.

