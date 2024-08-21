Trump attacks Kamala Harris and Marxist left in speech to police | Donald Trump





Donald Trump has pledged to shield police officers from legal accountability if re-elected president, after falsely claiming the United States was in the grip of a wave of violent crime that he blamed on the Black Lives Matter movement and people crossing the Mexican border.

Speaking to Michigan police officers on Tuesday, the former president sought to pin the blame for the imagined crisis on his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, whom he characterized as a Marxist district attorney with an anti-police, pro-crime record during her tenure as district attorney in San Francisco in the 2000s.

At the same time, Trump lamented his own legal woes, including his criminal convictions for fraud in New York and other looming lawsuits.

They go after people like me, but they don't go after people who kill people, he said.

Flanked by local sheriffs in Howell, a small city in Metro Detroit where a group of white supremacists marched last month chanting “We love Hitler, we love Trump” and carrying signs reading “White Lives Matter,” Trump painted a picture of Americans living in fear of leaving their homes because of crime.

“It's just insane, but you can't cross the street to get bread. You get shot, you get mugged, you get raped, you get whatever you want,” he said.

The former president claimed that this so-called crime wave materialized when Joe Biden and Harris took office.

Since Kamala Harris took office, her administration's crime statistics show that she has presided over a 43 percent increase in violent crime. Those are government numbers, he said.

In fact, official statistics show that violent crime is at its lowest level in nearly 50 years in the United States.

Nevertheless, Trump has pledged to crack down on local Marxist prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law while, he says, ruining the lives of police officers doing their jobs.

“Over the last four years, the Marxist left has waged a vicious war against the police in our country. They have taken away the dignity, the morale and the lives of some of these police officers, and that is why we see crime so out of control in our country,” he said.

Trump said the police have a lot of trouble with the laws of our country.

We will get rid of this difficulty because our police should not have any difficulty, he said.

Trump added: “We will guarantee immunity.”

The former president accused Harris of having a pro-crime, anti-police record.

She has repeatedly supported defunding the police, he said. If she ever had the opportunity, she would do everything she could to defund the police, because that's where her mind is, that's where her heart is, and we can't have a president like that.

In 2020, Sen. Harris threw her support behind the movement to defund the police following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Harris said at the time that it was right for BLM to question the amount of money spent on militarizing police departments at the expense of social services, housing, and education.

“This whole movement is rightly about saying we need to look at these budgets and determine whether they reflect the right priorities,” she told the Ebro in the Morning radio show.

The former president also claimed Harris was responsible for the increase in shoplifting while he was California's attorney general a decade ago.

She came up with a concept that at $950 and under you won't even get sued. So people are walking into stores with calculators to calculate [it] outside, he said, much to the obvious amusement of the police officers surrounding him.

Did you know they had calculators to do the additions? They wanted to make sure the amount was under $950, but it didn't matter because they didn't prosecute anyone who went over the amount.

In fact, there is no such policy in California, and the charge appears to have its roots in a ballot measure passed by voters in 2014 that reclassified certain thefts and misdemeanors.

Trump has blamed much of the supposed increase in crime on people crossing the Mexican border, something he has also blamed Harris, who is supposed to be the border czar, for, even though immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than American citizens. He has also claimed that some Latin American countries export their criminals to the United States.

Criminals from all over the world are currently flocking to our country, he said.

However, Trump has appeared upset by at least one instance where prosecutors have upheld the law.

“We're not getting justice in New York,” he said of his own conviction for paying an adult film star to keep her quiet.

The former president also faces criminal charges for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and his handling of classified documents.

Every time I fly over a state, they accuse me. He's been accused more than the great Alphonse Capone, he told the police, which made the police laugh.

