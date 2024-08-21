Imran Khan reveals why he chose to only do romantic films in his 20s: 'I didn't really feel like I could relate to…'





Imran Khan, a leading Bollywood actor, made his debut with the blockbuster film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008, quickly becoming an audience darling. Known for his charming boy-next-door personality, Imran starred in a string of hit romantic comedies, including I Hate Luv Storys. His performances in films like Break Ke Baad and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein further cemented his status as an endearing and relatable actor, especially in roles that explore the complexities of relationships and youthful aspirations. Now, the actor has revealed that he has only acted in romantic films because he couldn't fully connect with action-drama films.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Imran mentioned that early in his career, he was more interested in romance stories. After his successful debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran appeared in several romantic films including Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Gori Tere Pyar Mein. He explained that in his 20s, he felt more in tune with romantic stories about young people finding their way in life. He also consciously chose to work with debutant filmmakers as they shared a similar vibe and language. “I didn’t really feel like I could relate to action-drama cinema,” Imran added.

In a recent conversation with India Today, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor was asked if the constant comparisons and competitive spirit with Ranbir Kapoor ever troubled him. In response, he quickly mentioned that he never bought into that aspect.

He went on to explain that it was unfortunate and often left a very unpleasant aftertaste because he had never seen things that way, and from his conversations with Ranbir at the time, neither did he. Imran recalled that Ranbir took his art seriously, was a film buff and was not interested in such rivalry.

He called it a sensational content that gossip magazines love to tackle. However, since neither of them engaged in it, it did not affect their relationship. Imran also mentioned that whenever an unpleasant fact appeared in the media, they would contact each other to make sure that everything was fine between them.

