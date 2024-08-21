Wearing a yellow shirt, Jokowi attends the closing of the Golkar National Conference











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo attended the closing of the Golkar Party's national conference at JCC Senayan, Jakarta. Different from his usual appearance, Jokowi wore a yellow shirt. Jokowi arrived at 19:30 WIB. Also attending Jokowi were Defense Minister and President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh. A number of chairmen of the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) political party were also present at the event, such as Democrat Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, PAN Chairman ZulkifliHasan and PKS Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu. Also present were Indonesian Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment LuhutB Pandjaitan and MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo. Photo: President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attend the closing of the 11th Golkar Party National Conference 2024 in Jakarta, Wednesday (21/8/2024). (YouTube/Golkar Indonesia)

President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attend the closing of the 11th Golkar Party National Conference 2024 in Jakarta, Wednesday (21/8/2024). (YouTube/Golkar Indonesia) Photo: President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attend the closing of the 11th Golkar Party National Conference 2024 in Jakarta, Wednesday (21/8/2024). (YouTube/Golkar Indonesia)President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attend the closing of the 11th Golkar Party National Conference 2024 in Jakarta, Wednesday (21/8/2024). (YouTube/Golkar Indonesia) Earlier, Bahlil Lahadalia finally officially became the General President of Golkar, replacing Airlangga Hartarto who resigned. Bahlil was appointed President of Golkar at the XI National Golkar Conference (Munas) by acclamation. Bahlil is known for having passed the verification and been approved as a candidate for the position of sole general president (caketum). At the National Conference, Bahlil also explained his vision and mission as a candidate for the presidency of Golkar. Bahlil's approval as the sole candidate of the Golkar Party is enshrined in Decree No. 11/munas/golkar/2024 of the Golkar National Conference 2024 regarding the approval of the sole candidate of the DPP Golkar, for the period 2024-2029. This decision takes effect from the date stipulated in Jakarta, August 21, 2024. (who/who) Watch the video below: Video: Bahlil alludes to the figure of the king of Java, gambling can be harmful and dangerous

Next article



Mentioned as Golkar Chairman, Here's Jokowi's Response







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240821193819-4-565300/berkemeja-kuning-jokowi-hadiri-penutupan-munas-golkar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos