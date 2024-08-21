Prime Minister Modi will travel on the luxurious Force One train to the Ukrainian capital kyiv. Check out the key features | Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will board Train Force One, the luxury train from Poland to the Ukrainian capital kyiv on Friday, August 23. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the G7 leaders summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023. File photo (via REUTERS) The train has already been used by world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for their trips to kyiv. The Force One train features impressive interiors to match its prestigious guest list. The train features wood-paneled cabins designed for both work and relaxation. Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be transported in luxury train during Ukraine trip Amenities include a large table for important meetings, a plush sofa and a wall-mounted TV. The beds are also carefully designed for comfort. Prime Minister Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, the first visit by a senior Indian leader since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. The visit is expected to last around seven hours, including nearly 20 hours of train travel. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky frequently relies on the rail network for his international diplomatic trips. Trains are running smoothly despite threats Ukraine has replaced its electric locomotives with diesel engines due to the extensive damage caused by Russia to the country's power grids and power generation facilities. The change has increased the travel time of trains from the Polish border to kyiv. Originally built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, these luxury carriages were repurposed after Russia's annexation to transport world leaders and VIPs across the war-torn country. Under the leadership of Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Ukrainian railway system managed to keep trains running with minimal delays despite constant threats and frequent power outages. He gained fame for managing a rail system that evacuated millions of people fleeing the West, transported scores of leaders and diplomats, and kept the country's transportation system running despite ongoing Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Modi met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy in June and previously at the G7 summit in Japan last year. They also met at the COP meeting in Glasgow in 2021. Additionally, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited New Delhi in March to encourage India to play a greater role in ongoing peace efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-travel-on-luxurious-train-force-one-to-ukrainian-capital-kyiv-check-key-features-101724164218603.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos