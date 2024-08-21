Imran Khan applies from prison to become Chancellor of Oxford University





Supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party demonstrate for his release in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 26, 2024. MOHAMMAD SAJJAD/AP

Could Imran Khan become the next chancellor of the prestigious British university of Oxford? The 71-year-old former Pakistani prime minister, who has been languishing in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since August 2023, has decided to apply for the honorary post held by Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, who is close to retirement. Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, spokesman for his party, the Pakistan Movement for Justice (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), confirmed his candidacy on Sunday, August 18. The former cricket star is already an honorary fellow of Keble College, Oxford, where he studied philosophy, politics and economics in the 1970s. His two sons live in London with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of billionaire James Goldsmith.

The reason for his candidacy has not been made clear. Does Khan want to become visible again on the international scene? Is this a prelude to a possible exile? Nothing is certain, because he has always maintained that he would never leave his country, unlike his predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted from power in 2017 and who negotiated his departure for London, officially for health reasons, in order to get out of prison.

Defeated in 2022 by a motion of no confidence in parliament, Khan was imprisoned after threatening mass street protests against the military, which he blames for his dismissal. He is unlikely to be released from his cell. He faces about a hundred lawsuits, and after each legal victory, the authorities bring a new charge against him. The country’s most popular man is too serious a threat to the Sharif clan that runs the country, but also to the military. Despite the obstacles his party faced in contesting February’s parliamentary elections, voters put his candidates ahead.

On July 13, an Islamabad court acquitted the couple and their third wife, Bushra Bibi, and ordered their release. However, he and his wife remained in custody. The couple had been sentenced in the first instance to seven years in prison, accused of violating Islamic law by failing to respect the required time between Bibi's divorce and their marriage.

Constant surveillance

In a written interview with British media outlet ITV News on Tuesday, through his lawyers, Khan described his conditions of detention. “For almost a year, I have been locked in a two-metre by two-metre death cell, a space usually reserved for terrorists and death row inmates. The surveillance is constant, removing any semblance of privacy,” he said, before assuring that he was “mentally and physically prepared for the fight ahead.” “True democratic change and freedom in Pakistan was never going to be easy,” he added.

