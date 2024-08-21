Analysis: Jokowi's ally now leads Indonesia's Golkar party. What advantage can this bring to the incumbent president?

THE PRESIDENCY, A STRATEGIC POSITION

Political analyst Ujang Komarudin of Indonesia's Al Azhar University told CNA that Mr. Bahlils' appointment as Golkar chairman must have received Mr. Widodo's blessing.

Golkar's chairman must have a strategic position, (Mr) Bahlil meets this requirement because he is now an extension of Jokowi, Mr Ujang said, referring to a commonly used name of Mr Widodo.

He added: “In this context, no matter who the president is, Golkar will always be under the leadership of the president. Therefore, when Prabowo becomes president, the chairman of Golkar should also be close to him.”

Political analyst Aditya Perdana, meanwhile, believes that the shock resignation of former Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto was likely due to the insistence of two powerful people – namely Mr Widodo and Mr Prabowo – that Golkar could help them in the future.

So they need a strong Golkar (person at the head of Golkar), a personality who can support them in the next five years, especially Mr. Prabowo, Mr. Aditya, a professor of politics at the University of Indonesia, told CNA.

Mr Airlangga resigned from his party post on August 10, a move that analysts say should benefit Mr Widodo.

Shortly after Mr Airlangga's resignation, Golkar announced that it would hold a national meeting to appoint a new president. The meeting was originally scheduled for December, but was instead held on August 20-21.

Mr Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, the party's acting president, denied that the two-day congress was a mere formality to appoint Mr Bahlil as the new president.

This is not a mere formality. This is a constitutional program that must be implemented by the party. The party needs a definitive leader to prepare for the upcoming political program, especially the regional elections, Mr. Agus told IDN Times.

Meanwhile, political observer Dr Cecep Hidayat of the University of Indonesia said Mr Bahlil's close ties with Mr Widodo and Mr Prabowo will play a key role in a successful transition to the next government.

He believes Mr Bahlil could be rewarded with a higher ministerial post in Mr Prabowo's new government.

Bahlil could be given a relatively higher position, such as coordinating minister, Dr. Cecep told CNA.

Meanwhile, a statement by Golkar politician Ali Mochtar Ngabalin on August 20 that party cadres have asked Mr. Widodo to be chairman of Golkar's board of directors could be a sign of things to come.

The Board of Directors is responsible for providing advice and input to the Golkar Party officials in determining the various policies of the party.

Golkar members told local media that any decision to appoint someone as chairman of its board of directors rests with the party's newly elected chairman, Mr Bahlil.

And if Mr Widodo does indeed join Golkar after leaving the presidency in October, analysts believe the party will provide him with a vehicle to extend his political influence outside the palace.

In the past, this advisory position was held by former Indonesian President Suharto during the New Order period until his resignation in 1998. And although he was not the party chairman, Suharto then had absolute authority to determine Golkar party policy.

Mr Agung Baskoro, a political analyst at consultancy Trias Politika Strategis, stressed that a possible decision by Mr Widodo to join Golkar would help keep his political influence and strategic negotiating positions intact.

Jokowi is a strong personality, has a clear mass base and his track record at the executive level is quite good, Agung told CNA.