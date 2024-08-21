Will this help strengthen ties between the two nations? Firstpost

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Poland for a two-day visit on Wednesday (August 21), the first by an Indian prime minister in over four decades. From Poland, he will travel to war-torn Ukraine.

Modi's two trips assume particular significance amid rising geopolitical tensions. As he heads to Poland as part of his two-nation European trip, here's what to expect.

India-Poland relations

India and Poland have long-standing friendly relations, with the two countries establishing diplomatic ties in 1954.

Both countries are united in their ideological stance against colonialism, imperialism and racism, according to the Indian Embassy in Warsaw.

India and Poland have historical relations. During World War II, the Maharajas of Jamnagar and Kolhapur sheltered thousands of Polish refugees.

In the 1940s, Jam Sahab Digvijay of Nawanagar (now Jamnagar in Gujarat) took in over 1,000 Polish refugees, mostly children, fleeing the war. Jam Saheb, known as the Good Maharaja in Poland, had offered them refuge in his kingdom at a place called Balachadi.

Similarly, a Polish camp was set up at Valivade in Kolhapur Presidency (now in Maharashtra), ruled by Bhosale Chatrapati, during the war, noted The Sunday Guardian.

Poland was close to the former Soviet Union. After the fall of communism and in a post-Cold War world, Warsaw developed closer ties with the United States, while its relations with New Delhi took a back seat, according to The Impression report.

India and Poland have maintained bilateral relations, but they no longer have the same strategic depth as in 1979.

Despite a decline in relations, Poland is India's largest trade and investment partner in Central and Eastern Europe. Total bilateral trade between the two countries has jumped 192% from $1.95 billion in 2013 to $5.72 billion by 2023.

Poland is also home to a small Indian community. Around 10,000 to 15,000 Indians work in IT, finance, business and academic institutions in the European country, according to reports. The Sunday Guardian.

Modi's visit to Poland

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Poland after Morarji Desai in 1979. Before Desai, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the country in 1955, followed by Indira Gandhi in 1967.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The discussions are expected to focus on defence collaboration, trade and strategic alignment, according to Financial Express.

He will also interact with the Indian community in Poland. Sources said The Impression The Prime Minister will also visit the memorials of the Maharajas of Jamnagar and Kolhapur.

Modi is also expected to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Battle of Monte Cassino Memorial. The Impression reported.

In 1944, Indian and Polish soldiers fought together in the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy against Nazi Germany. It was one of the toughest battles fought by Indian soldiers during World War II.

Why the Prime Minister's trip to Poland is important

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Warsaw and kyiv comes in the wake of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

New Delhi, which has friendly relations with Moscow, has maintained a neutral stance in the conflict. Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022: “We are not living in an era of war.”

Although New Delhi has refrained from criticizing Putin over the war, it has repeatedly stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue to end the war in Ukraine.

The prime minister's trip comes after his visit to Moscow last July, in which his embrace with Putin drew a sharp reaction from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called it a major disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.

Poland, a member of the European Union (EU), is one of Ukraine's strongest supporters.

Warsaw is undertaking military modernization efforts and will spend 4.12 percent of its GDP on defense this year, according to NATO estimates. As Poland strengthens its defense sector, New Delhi sees an opportunity to improve its own military capabilities through collaborative efforts, the report said. The Financial Express report.

Poland's strategic location in Europe and its key role on NATO's eastern flank are important for India, especially in the broader context of European security.

Earlier this year, India appointed a military attaché to Poland after years of presence in Poland. The move comes after the EU sent a military attaché to its mission in India for the first time last year. New Delhi's similar move reflects a desire to expand bilateral defence ties. PTI reported citing anonymous sources.

Modi's visit is expected to give a much-needed fillip to India-Poland relations. It can be said that the ties have remained dormant. However, it is hoped that PM Modi's push will give it the necessary impetus and take the bilateral relations to the next level, a source said. The Impression.

