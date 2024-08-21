Donald Trump loses Florida primaries





A Florida state Senate candidate backed by former President Donald Trump has lost his Republican primary to a candidate backed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With more than 95 percent of the votes counted Tuesday night, results showed Trump-backed David Shoar defeated Florida state Rep. Tom Leek by a whopping 47 percent to 28 percent margin, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to DeSantis, Leek has been endorsed by many other influential figures in Florida Republican politics, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who also won his primary on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 14. Trump-backed Florida state Senate candidate David Shoar lost his Republican primary by a wide margin on August 20.

Shoar, a former St. Johns County sheriff, finished neck and neck with third-place finisher, former professional wrestler Gerry James, despite Trump's “complete and total” endorsement this month.

“David Shoar is a tremendous America First Patriot running to represent the incredible people of Florida’s 7th Senate District!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on August 5.

“David Shoar, who is 100% MAGA and has been with us since the very beginning, has my complete and total support – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” he added.

Trump's endorsements have had mixed results. While many of his supporters have found success, a number of high-profile candidates backed by the former president have lost primaries, including three candidates who lost elections in a single night in late June.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office by email Tuesday evening for comment.

Daytona Beach NBC affiliate WESH described Trump's support for Shoar as “a real extension of the feud” between the former president and DeSantis.

While the Florida governor became the target of Trump's ire after challenging him in the Republican presidential primary, he has since supported Trump's bid to return to the White House.

Shoar and other Leek opponents have attacked him over the cost of homeowners insurance in Florida, blaming the costs on policies he supported in the legislature. A number of trial lawyers have also opposed Leek for drafting a bill aimed at combating “lawsuit abuse,” according to Florida Politics.

Leek told Florida's Voice Tuesday night that he owes his “incredible victory” to voters who “didn't fall for the false attacks” from “Democrats across the state, personal injury lawyers, who spent millions of dollars trying to influence a Republican primary election for the state Senate.”

Shortly before Leek's victory, Laura Loomer, a two-time failed congressional candidate, conspiracy theorist and Trump loyalist, urged Republicans to vote against the “RINO.” [Republican in Name Only]” in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

“Florida voters must reject Tom Leek @TomLeekforFL who contributed to Florida’s insurance crisis and betrayed President Trump,” Loomer wrote. “President Trump endorsed David Shoar for Florida Senate District 7!”

Leek is the overwhelming favorite to win the November general election, with District 7 heavily Republican. He will face Democrat George “T” Hill, a “former longtime Republican, self-made millionaire, gender-fluid trans woman seeking a seat in the Florida Senate.”

