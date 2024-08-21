Court ruling deals blow to Jokowi's dynastic legacy in Indonesia





Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a petition to change the minimum age limit for candidates in regional elections, falling foul of the Supreme Court and potentially barring President Joko Widodos' youngest son from running for deputy governor of Central Java in 2024. Under current conditions, candidates under 30 cannot run for governor or vice governor, the ruling said. Mr Kaesang Pangarep, the president's son, will turn 30 in December, while registration for the November regional elections will open in late August. The move appears to be a setback for the dynastic legacy of Jokowi, as the president is known, as he prepares to hand over power in October due to term limits. Accusations of nepotism flared in 2023 after the Constitutional Court, in a ruling chaired by Mr Widodo’s brother-in-law, lowered the minimum age limits for presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The move paved the way for Mr Widodos' eldest son, 36, to successfully campaign for vice president in October. Kaesang, 29, appeared on track for a regional post after the Supreme Court in May lowered the minimum age limit for gubernatorial candidates, saying a governor must be at least 30 at the time of inauguration. Mr. Widodo himself has used his role as Jakarta governor as a stepping stone to the presidency. The Constitutional Court's decision interpreted a law, while the Supreme Court interpreted an implementing regulation, said Bivitri Susanti, a legal scholar and political commentator at the Indonesian Jentera Law School who has researched legislative issues, civil society and corruption for more than a decade. It is clear that the new rules must be respected. There is no choice but to implement the (constitutional) court's decision. But the major problem remains the electoral commission, she added. If the electoral commission does not comply with the decision, any candidate who does not meet the required conditions will be declared invalid, Constitutional Judge Saldi Isra said in the court's decision. Candidates must meet all the conditions before being appointed as official candidates, he added. The question now is whether Mr Kaesang or his allies have any chance of helping him run for office, or of circumventing the court's decision. He has been backed by two political parties, including that of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, to run for governor and deputy governor of Central Java. With this decision, the age requirements for candidates must be respected, said Ms. Titi Anggraini, a member of the advisory board of the Association for Elections and Democracy or Perludem, an independent non-profit advocacy group. It is too risky to circumvent the courts' decision because the nomination is inconsistent and invalid. If that happens, it will be very bad for legal certainty. BLOOMBERG

