Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls





Top line

Polls have consistently shown Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of former President Donald Trump since she became the Democratic presidential nominee, with Harris entering this week's Democratic National Convention with a lead of three points or more, according to several new polls.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 8. [+] 10, 2024. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Highlights

Harris leads Trump 48% to 44% in a Morning Consult poll of registered voters released Tuesday, up from a two-point lead by the same pollster last week, while Morning Consult shows independents choosing Harris over Trump 42% to 38% as the vice president's approval rating climbs to 50% (the poll had a margin of error of 1 point, and voters were surveyed Aug. 16-18).

Harris leads Trump 49% to 45% among registered voters and 51% to 45% among likely voters, according to a poll conducted Sunday by Ipsos, ABC News and The Washington Post.

In a CBS and YouGov poll, also released Sunday, Harris has a three-point lead over Trump among likely voters (51% to 48%) heading into this week's Democratic National Convention, though the candidates are tied at 50% in key battleground states.

Harris leads 50% to 46% in an Emerson College poll of 1,000 likely voters released Thursday.

Only one major poll conducted last week by Fox News and released Thursday showed Trump leading, 50% to 49% among registered voters.

About 48% of registered voters surveyed by Monmouth University in a poll released Aug. 14 said they would definitely or probably vote for Harris in November, compared with 43% who said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted August 11-13 also found that 46% of registered voters would vote for Harris, while 44% would vote for Trump in a five-way race with third-party candidates on the ballot.

Harris is leading in several other polls this month: a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on August 8 showed her leading 42% to 37%, and an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released on August 6 showed her leading 48% to 45% over Trump.

Trump has led Harris in at least eight other polls since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, but most show Harris narrowing Trump's lead over Biden and her approval rating rising since she announced her candidacy.

Large number

1.5. That’s how many points Harris has over Trump, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polls. Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEights’ weighted average shows Harris with a 2.9-point lead.

Surprising fact

The Monmouth University poll found that Democratic enthusiasm has nearly doubled since Harris entered the race, rising from 46% in June to 85% today, while Republican enthusiasm has remained stagnant at 71%.

How does Harris fare against Trump in swing states?

Harris leads Trump by one point in all seven key swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia, according to a Cook Political Report poll released Wednesday. Harris leads Trump in five of the seven states, is tied with him in Georgia and is three points behind Trump in Nevada, according to the Cook poll.

Contra

Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio predicted a short-term boost in poll numbers for Harris in the coming weeks as her entry into the race is expected to re-energize Democrats, calling the anticipated surge a “Harris honeymoon” in a note released shortly after the Reuters/Ipsos poll was released.

Key context

Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 after resisting calls from his own party for weeks to end his reelection campaign following his disastrous performance in the June 27 debate. Biden immediately endorsed Harris, and she announced her intention to seek the nomination. The party quickly rallied around her, with 99% of Democratic delegates voting to formally nominate her in a virtual roll-call vote that concluded last week. The next day, Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, weeks after Trump announced Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential pick at the start of the Republican National Convention on July 18. Democrats will hold their convention next week, Aug. 19-22, in Chicago.

Further reading

Trump Ahead of Biden, Harris After RNC, HarrisX/Forbes Poll Finds (Forbes)

Here's How Kamala Harris Is Doing In The Polls Against TrumpAs Biden Drops Out And Backs Harris (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/08/20/trump-vs-harris-2024-polls-harris-takes-4-point-lead-as-dnc-kicks-off/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos