PM Modi to discuss Ukraine conflict resolution with President Zelensky during kyiv trip

New Delhi: Two days ahead of his crucial visit to the Ukrainian capital kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was looking forward to sharing his perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister's remarks came shortly before he leaves for a two-nation tour of Poland and Ukraine. On the first leg of his visit, Modi will travel to the Polish capital Warsaw on August 21-22.

Modi will be in kyiv for about seven hours on August 23, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991.

In a farewell statement, Modi, referring to the Ukraine conflict, said that as a “friend and partner”, India looks forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region.

“From Poland, I will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” he said.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue previous conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and sharing perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

“As a friend and partner, we hope for a rapid return of peace and stability to the region,” he added.