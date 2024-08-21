The SNP should know its place and abandon the politics of gestures

The Secretary of State, with his usual air of self-importance, claimed that the meeting did not “represent a normalisation of relations between the Israeli and Scottish governments”. One might think that he would have preferred to recall the Scottish ambassador to Israel, but given no such option, he resorted to the diplomatic approach pioneered by Nicola Sturgeon when she met Boris Johnson in July 2019: “You won’t find any pictures of me smiling at the prospect of meeting the Israelis,” he said.

Although he presents himself as the Scottish Government, Mr Robertson is in fact part of a devolved administration. Foreign affairs are not his responsibility. It would be of great benefit to the people of Scotland if the administration were to focus on delivering effectively in the areas for which it is responsible, rather than holding meetings and making statements on issues that are not his responsibility.

Georges Rennie, Inverness Island.

You publish some letters criticizing John Mason (August 20). Perhaps your correspondents have forgotten October 7 or perhaps the Holocaust. Hamas and Hezbollah have the avowed goal of eliminating Israel, so the only Jewish nation in the world must defend itself. If the Arab countries are so determined, they could welcome the Gazans into their homes, but they do not want them.

Perhaps John Mason would not be so heavily criticized if he supported Hamas like many other ill-informed politicians.

Michael Watson, Rutherglen.

A new attack on democracy

WEEKEND’s report that the Scotland Office and new Governor-General Ian Murray are to receive $150 million in direct spending funds to bypass Holyrood is a further Westminster attack on democracy and devolution and an introduction to “pork barrel” politics (“Robison criticises Murray over funding”, The Herald, 19 August). The Scotland Office was supposed to be redundant after devolution, but the Conservatives increased its staff numbers as part of a propaganda war against the then Scottish government.

Moreover, Labour has shown no intention of amending the Conservative Internal Market Bill which has stalled in the Scottish Parliament, or of quickly introducing a deposit system which works successfully in Ireland and other European countries but is being sabotaged in Scotland by Westminster.

Labour is now politicising the Westminster Scottish Affairs Committee, which is supposed to scrutinise how Westminster departments are exercising their reserved powers over Scotland, by extending its remit to include scrutinising Scottish government decisions at Holyrood.

The announcement that energy bills are set to rise by 9% this winter ('Average UK household energy bill set to rise by 9% in October', The Herald, 20 August) has shattered Labour's claims that GB Energy is cutting bills while no action is being taken to tackle the energy companies' massive profits.

Labour is continuing Tory austerity, particularly for the many pensioners who, although not eligible, or too proud to claim, the revised means-tested winter fuel payment, will face much higher heating bills in energy-rich but much colder Scotland.

The proposed new electricity highway transferring Scotland's excess electricity to the heavily subsidised Drax power station will have little benefit for Scotland because billions of pounds of electricity exports are not reflected in GERS.

Marie Thomas, Edinburgh.

THANK YOU to Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and amidst all the gloom, some good news for the Scots.

Advanced plans have been drawn up for UK government funds to be paid directly to Scottish councils via the Scottish Office. In this way the dead hand of SNP incompetence will be removed in one fell swoop and there will be no more interference or distraction from them and, instead of perhaps another set of fake embassies, those suffering on the front line will receive urgently needed money directly.

The Scottish Office has no vested interests and all available money will go where it is needed.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.



Let's unite to improve Scotland

I think Neil Mackay ('Scotland seems intellectually dead', The Herald, 20 August) is a little too pessimistic about Scotland. Yes, we are bombarded with endless media and political negativity, but fundamentally Scotland is on a par with the other nations of the UK, it's just that the presentation is contextual and devoid of perspective.

Independence is on the defensive (even though it remains the preference of half the population), but like any political movement, new leadership can change the mood very quickly.

The Scottish Tories are engaged in a bitter and violent struggle, but they enjoy better press, and Anas Sarwar seems to have been around forever spouting the same nonsense, while being a favourite of unionist commentators.

What could improve the situation in Scotland, apart from the constitutional quagmire? The boss of Octopus Energy assures us that Scotland produces some of the cheapest electricity in Europe, yet Scotland has the highest electricity prices. If all Scottish politicians and media got together and fought for a fair tariff structure, it would change the economic landscape for consumers and businesses in the country. This is not an ideological fight, so why not do it?

Same for the BBC. Why does Scotland get such poor funding when we pay the same licence fee as other nations/regions? This is not a political fight. I remember Labour saying to the SNP: “Fight on cultural grounds and we will stand with you.” This is your chance, Labour/SNP/Conservatives: make Scotland a better place without denigrating each other and without denigrating yourselves.

GR Dam, Ochil tree.

Permanent charge is a disgrace

I see that starting in October, our energy costs will increase by about 9%. I am having trouble understanding how these costs are distributed across the country.

According to National Grid, the amount of renewable electricity produced in Scotland in 2022 is equivalent to powering every home in the country for around three and a half years. So we are a net contributor to the National Grid. Fortunately, we are going to see a new subsea pipeline built along the east coast to deliver our surplus energy to the south.

Why do we pay so much in fixed costs? Apparently it is because of the cost of distributing our energy geographically. As a result, densely populated areas share this burden equally and at a lower rate than less populated areas. However, less populated areas have more remote infrastructure to maintain and so need more support, it seems. So in Scotland we are providing a surplus of energy to the UK while paying more for the privilege. The latest figures I have show that people in the south of Scotland pay over 150% of London's fixed costs.

In recent weeks, the south of England has experienced significantly higher temperatures than the north of Scotland and, unsurprisingly, this trend continues throughout the year. Of course, the new Labour government sees the opportunity to cut the annual winter fuel allowance across the country without any consideration of the effect on the population living in the north of the UK compared to the south.

I find the most worrying aspect of these recent developments is that the SNP is not stepping up and demanding action on behalf of its people. There is such a logical argument for demanding a different distribution of costs across the country. Why are they not taking advantage of such an opportunity?

Stewart Lightbody, Troon.

Scotland's Rail Successes

Last week I took the train with my bike from Edinburgh Haymarket to Dalgety Bay. From the railway bridge I admired the beauty of the Queensferry Crossing, delivered early and on time by our Scottish Government. I cycled from Dalgety Bay to Leven where a newly opened railway station, another Scottish Government achievement, has linked East Fife to the Fife Circle and Edinburgh. An hour later I was back in Edinburgh, full of admiration for an initiative that has restored rail services to the Borders via Tweedbank and Reston, and into Fife via Cameron Bridge and Leven.

Used well, they can reduce traffic on the roads and provide freedom for those without cars. The line through Aberdeen could perhaps be extended in a similar way, but in light of Labour’s new budget cuts, this seems a forlorn hope. With energy prices set to rise by 9% in the autumn and austerity back on the UK government’s agenda, the Scottish government cannot afford to make similar progress.

Frances Scott, Edinburgh.