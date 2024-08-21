Xi Jinping supports Fiji's 'Ocean of Peace' project ahead of key Pacific summit





Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's “Ocean of Peace” plan at a meeting in Beijing President Xi Jinping announced the deal with Fiji on Tuesday, days ahead of a summit of Pacific island leaders in Tonga. Xi also pledged to strengthen trade ties with Fiji, an archipelagic nation that is seeking to upgrade its infrastructure, including ports, shipbuilding, roads and sanitation. However, the improvements are conditional on better trade terms for its agricultural and fisheries exports because of the country's heavy debt burden. According to Chinese state media, Xi Jinping said: “China appreciates Prime Minister Rabuka's vision for an ocean of peace and is committed to working with Fiji to contribute to international peace and security.” The statement was part of a statement released late Tuesday night. Regional security and the vision of the “ocean of peace” Prime Minister Rabuka, who returns to office in 2022, has advocated for an “Ocean of Peace” foreign policy, which he has proposed to other Pacific leaders. The policy aims to engage with all major powers while avoiding the militarization of the Pacific islands. During the meeting, Rabuka expressed satisfaction with Xi Jinping’s support, saying: “I am very encouraged by your principles, your ideas about peaceful coexistence, about the principles of progress. They are consistent with what I have in mind for the Ocean of Peace concept.” He added that he would mention the Chinese leader’s support for the plan at the upcoming summit in Tonga, where leaders of 18 Pacific island countries and territories will meet to discuss regional issues, including an Australian-backed police proposal. Rabuka's visit to China, ahead of his 10-day tour, has drawn attention as the Pacific region has become a focal point of strategic competition between China and the United States. Despite the rising tensions, Rabuka said he would not disrupt regional security, stressing the need for peaceful coexistence and progress. Sino-Fijian cooperation and strategic significance In addition to supporting Rabuka’s vision, China has agreed to invest in Fiji’s tourism, agriculture and fisheries sectors. The Chinese government will also support a road modernization project on Fiji’s second-largest island. While Pacific island states typically offer low returns on investment, analysts point to Fiji’s strategic importance to China. Located at the southern end of the “second island chain,” which stretches all the way to Japan, Fiji is critical to China’s naval ambitions in the region. China's growing interest in the Pacific also comes as part of its efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and seeks to sever diplomatic relations between the island and Pacific countries such as the Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu. Fiji’s financial relationship with China is extensive: the island owes just over $218 million to China, the world’s largest bilateral lender, according to World Bank data. However, after his election in 2022, Rabuka asked Australia for additional aid. The move represents a shift from the approach taken by his predecessor, Frank Bainimarama, who struck a policing deal with China a decade ago. In June, Rabuka announced a “police force reset,” signifying a pivot toward closer cooperation with Australia on policing. (With contributions from Reuters)

