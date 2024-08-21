Barack and Michelle Obama put Donald Trump in his place at the DNC





When Democrats attack Donald Trump, they tend to focus on the former president’s worst flaws. The party and its leaders are quick to remind voters that the Republican is dangerous and radical, dishonest and corrupt, ignorant and hateful. These criticisms are, of course, based on facts.

But one of the most striking aspects of Michelle Obama's and Barack Obama's respective speeches at the Democratic National Convention was their willingness to present a different argument against the Republican nominee: Trump, the Obamas effectively argued, is small and boring.

Excerpt from the former first lady's remarks:

[Kamala Harris] She showed her allegiance to this nation not by spewing anger and bitterness, but by living a life of service and always pushing open the doors of opportunity for others. She understands that most of us will never have the grace to fail. We will never benefit from the positive action of generational wealth. If we go bankrupt or choke on a crisis, we don’t get a second, third or fourth chance. If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of complaining or cheating others to get ahead. No. We can’t change the rules to always win. If we see a mountain ahead of us, we don’t expect an escalator waiting to take us to the top. No. We put our heads down. We get to work. In America, we do something.

It wasn't subtle.

True, both Obamas spent most of their speeches touting the sitting vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and the vision of the Democratic ticket, but some of the most memorable parts of their remarks were their critiques of the Republican nominee.

For years, Donald Trump has done everything in his power to try to make people fearful, the former first lady added. You see, his limited and narrow view of the world has made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, college-educated, successful people who happen to be black. I want to know, who's going to tell him that the job he's looking for right now might be one of those jobs that's reserved for black people?

It's always the same scam. He multiplies ugly, misogynistic and racist lies to replace real ideas and solutions that will actually improve people's lives.

Listen, because cutting our health care, taking away our freedom to control our bodies, taking away our freedom to become a mother through IVF, as I did, is not going to improve the health of our wives, mothers, and daughters. Shutting down the Department of Education, banning our books, none of that is going to prepare our children for the future. Demonizing our children for being who they are and loving who they love, that doesn’t make anyone’s life better. If anything, it makes us small. And let me tell you this: Being small is never the answer. Being small is the opposite of what we teach our children. Being small is petty. It’s unhealthy. And quite frankly, it’s not presidential.

If there was ever a time when Michelle Obama held back her punches, that time is over.

Her husband's assessment matched hers perfectly.

“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped complaining about his problems since he rode his golden escalator nine years ago,” the former president said. “It’s a constant stream of complaints and grievances that are getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes. It goes on and on. I heard someone the other day compare Trump to the neighbor who blows a leaf outside your window every minute of every day.”

When Obama refers to Trump's strange obsession with crowd size, pay close attention to what he did with his hands:

Donald Trump wants us to believe that this country is hopelessly divided: between us and them, between real Americans who, of course, support him and foreigners who don’t, Obama added. And he wants us to believe that we will be richer and safer if we simply give him the power to put these other people in their place. It’s one of the oldest ploys in politics, from a man whose behavior, let’s face it, has gotten pretty cheesy. We don’t need four more years of bluster and bungling and chaos. We’ve seen this movie before, and we all know that the sequels are usually worse.

When it comes to gutting, the Obamas were not only perfect, they also delivered speeches that will not soon be forgotten.

