Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Poland in first visit by Indian PM in 45 years | Latest News India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday evening, becoming the first Indian prime minister in 45 years (after Morarji Desai) to be on visit the European nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Warsaw airport (x.com/narendramodi)

“I have landed in Poland. I am looking forward to participating in the various programmes that will be held here. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Poland and benefit the people of both our countries,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the prime minister received a solemn welcome at the airport in Warsaw, the capital of the host country.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Poland to meet his counterpart Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora, lay a wreath at the Jam Saheb memorial of Nawanagr and visit the Battle of Monte Cassino monument and the Kolhapur memorial adjacent to it.

In his statement before his departure on Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister had mentioned Poland, India's main economic partner in central Europe.

“Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship. I look forward to meeting with my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership,” he said in his statement.

On Friday, the Indian prime minister will travel to kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, for what will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since February 2022.

He is going there at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. India has been repeatedly criticized by Western countries for continuing to buy oil from Russia. India has also avoided criticizing Russia and has abstained from voting against it at the United Nations.