Government respects MP and House decisions on Pilkada rules: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said on Wednesday that his government respects the decisions made by the Constitutional Court (MK) and the House of Representatives (DPR) on the rules for the regional elections (Pilkada). “We in the government respect the authority and decisions of every state institution,” he said in a video broadcast by his secretariat's YouTube channel, which was accessed from Jakarta on Wednesday. The head of state stressed that differences of opinion on regulation are an integral part of constitutional processes in Indonesia. Earlier on Tuesday, the Parliament issued two crucial decisions regarding the nomination of candidates for regional chiefs: Decision No. 60/PUU/XXII/2024 and Decision No. 70/PUU-XXII/2024. In the first judgment, the court amended Article 40(1) of Law No. 10 of 2016, which previously required political parties to obtain 25% of the votes or 20% of the seats in the Regional Representative Council (DPRD) to nominate candidates. The decision allows political parties that do not hold seats in the DPRD to nominate candidates in pairs. The Court determined that the number of valid votes in a region will only determine the eligibility of political parties or coalitions to nominate candidates. Meanwhile, the second judgment overturned the Supreme Court's (MA) interpretation of the Pilkada law regarding the minimum age of regional head candidates. The Supreme Court has ruled that the minimum age should be calculated based on the date of inauguration. The Constitutional Court has ruled that a candidate's age should be calculated based on the date of registration with the General Election Commission (KPU). In response, the DPR decided to partially adapt MK's decision on the nomination threshold for elections by applying it only to non-parliamentary parties or those that do not have a seat in the DPRD. Regarding the decision on the minimum age, the DPR legislative body met on Wednesday, which resulted in the decision to follow the MA's interpretation of the Pilkada Law by making revisions to the law. Under the revised law, the minimum age for gubernatorial candidates will be set at 30 and for district chief and mayoral candidates at 25. The age calculation will be based on the candidates' inauguration date as regional leaders. Related News: DPR to revise law to reset age limits for regional leadership candidates

Related News: DPR Partially Adopts MP's Decision on Regional Election Threshold Translator: Benardy F, Tegar Nurfitra

Publisher: Rahmad Nasution

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/323215/govt-respects-mk-house-decisions-on-pilkada-rules-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos