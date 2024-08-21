Why should we pay the Minister of Health $33 million?

There are few names that arouse the ire of Irish commentators and journalists as much as that of Dominic Cummings, a former Svengali of the British Brexit campaign, and later an adviser to Boris Johnson, before falling out with Johnson and playing a major role in his downfall.

For the average, sensible Irish centrist, Cummings is precisely the kind of figure who should not be allowed anywhere near politics: he is volatile, he is outspoken, he is not a team player, he has radical ideas about major changes and he is, of course, right-wing. He is prone to esoteric heresies against the popular consensus, as his resolute opposition to Ukraine and Russia tends to demonstrate.

That said, it identifies some important and far-reaching problems.as Ed West reported yesterday:

In his speech, Cummings addressed one of the most important problems we face: why don't we have effective people leading the country? One of the major problems he identified was the decline in talent in the civil service: civil servants were too poorly paid and there were too many of them. He described how, when he started working for Boris Johnson’s government, he replaced the permanent secretary, along with 15 of the 20 most senior people. He described how these purges were initially unpopular, but they did a huge job of improving the morale of young talent working in the civil service. He compared the quality of people running the government to those who ran the Manhattan Project or the Apollo mission, which he said reflected a collapse in skills in the public sector. He also cited the quality of people who ran the Royal Navy during the wars of independence; they were well paid and held prestigious positions, which attracted the best talent.

Ed’s article, linked above, is as always far more eloquent than anything I could write, but it does contain some points that I think deserve further consideration. He points out that in Britain, as in many Western democracies, the most talented people are often drawn to the most productive sectors of the economy, namely London’s world-leading financial services sector. In Ireland, it is likely that the top management positions in US multinationals would be the ones that would be drawn. Furthermore, Ed approvingly quotes this view of Elon Musk, which he shares with Cummings:

At Royal Holloway, Cummings also observed that Musk had more in common with Nelson and the people who ran the Royal Navy than current civil servants, many of whom lack drive, imagination and will. What I personally like about Musk is that he has that spirit of adventure and curiosity that once defined the Anglo-American elite, characterized not only by a desire to dominate the world, but also to learn everything about it and to invent. It is this Anglo spirit that motivates both Musk's quest to create new technologies and his desire to send people to Mars, which I strongly approve of. His critics, on the other hand, focus mainly on the approval of their social circle, which invites great caution and an air of defeatist irony.Musk's volatility, particularly visible in his social media posts, is part of this package.

There is both truth and danger in this, I think: on the one hand, Musk’s volatility and adventurousness are probably precisely the characteristic one would ideally like to avoid in a national leader, because ironically the best national leaders should have relatively modest ambitions: would we really want a Taoiseach who wants to send the Irish to Mars (to use an extreme example) or would we prefer a Taoiseach who is content to create a peaceful, prosperous and secure society with a high degree of social mobility? Great crusades are properly the domain of privateers, not statesmen.

On the other hand, the problem he identifies with the ruling class – that it is complacent, complacent and totally uninterested in solving the big problems – is patently true. Indeed, I wrote about it recently in these pages: the Irish government prefers to invent a problem out of whole cloth – we need fewer single-sex schools – and pretend to solve it rather than try to solve the big problems that afflict health care, housing or justice.

Readers of my weekly newsletter last week will have read the story I told about a long-time campaigner for one of the government parties who views his party's candidates for the forthcoming elections with a touch of despair – “we've never had a worse candidate than this one,” he says. The problem is clearly getting worse, with the new candidates getting younger and less qualified, and the country having appointed a Taoiseach who is an excellent communicator but has never shown any management skills.

It is precisely this last point that, in my view, is the problem: in the age of multimedia, politics has become a sport for professional communicators, rather than thinkers or managers. The skills required to achieve power are now completely divorced from those required to exercise that power effectively. It is also true that these communication skills are the ones that are prioritised in universities, which produce graduates in political science, economics and sociology for whom politics is a career option rather than anything else, and for whom a few years of advocacy work for an NGO is an apprenticeship for running for county council at 28 or 29.

At the same time, politics has become less prestigious: the public increasingly despises it. Politics is also no longer a place where you can earn money: you can certainly earn a decent salary, but if you have real talent, you can earn much more and live with much less fame or pressure by pursuing a career in law or management.

The only way to solve this problem, I think, is to change the incentives.

First, we should have far fewer politicians than we have at present: Ireland could get along very effectively with an Oireachtas of sixty parliamentarians.

Second, we should pay them a lot more: I would be inclined to compare the political pay of ministers to that of CEOs of similarly sized companies. If you are the head of the Department of Health, which has over 127,000 employees across the department and the HSE, you should be paid a similar salary to the head of a company with the same number of employees. Pfizer, for example, has only 88,000 employees worldwide, but its CEO earns a base annual salary of $33 million a year. before bonuses.

But that's absurd, John.you say.

That may be true, but someone with the talent to run an organisation of this size effectively can command such a salary in the private sector. So why do we pay our health ministers the salary of a modestly successful country lawyer? In any case, who do you think will come out on top in negotiations between the Irish state and big pharma? The company that pays top dollar for its talent to negotiate good deals, or the country that appoints 29-year-olds with no management experience to the job? Compare what we pay our health minister with what Fulham FC pays their manager, Marco Silva: he earns £4m a year to run a mid-level Premier League team with a few hundred staff. Are his skills really any rarer than those needed to run the Irish health system effectively?

There is another good reason to do something like this too: Responsibility. For one thing, if you gave a minister a salary of $33 million a year, a lot more people would want his job. And a lot more people would want him to leave so they could take it. Voters might also care more about who gets the $33 million a year job than they do about who gets ministerial seats these days, and that might lead some voters to take the whole issue of elections more seriously if MP jobs were worth millions of dollars a year. Raise that salary enough and you might even put an end to the idea of ​​voting for someone because their father held the job before them – you never know.

By the way, let's talk about what my crazy proposal would cost: let's assume a base salary for TDs of $1 million per year, and an average salary for 15 Cabinet ministers plus the Taoiseach of $18 million per year (related to the number of staff in each department).

That’s $270 million a year for the cabinet and $45 million a year for the 45 non-cabinet MPs. (We would of course eliminate junior ministers in this system, since they are largely useless jobs for boys anyway.) That’s a total annual wage bill for national politicians of $315 million, or 0.2% of what the country spends each year. With the kind of talent that’s being attracted, do we think we could save that much on a single project – the children’s hospital, for example –? I think so.

Thirdly, we should reduce the number of civil servants and pay them more. The fact that the HSE has 127,000 employees is, I think, the first problem that any competent manager would identify: what are all these people doing? How many of them are actually improving the health of the country? If the world's largest pharmaceutical company can survive with fewer staff than the Irish health service, is that not a problem?

Ultimately, if we want an effective government that delivers the kind of society most people want, we need a system that attracts effective and talented leaders. That is not happening at the moment. Dominic Cummings is right, and we should pay attention to him.