Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Poland, plans to meet Andrzej Dud and Donald Tusk





On Wednesday afternoon, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Warsaw. This is the first visit by the Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years. On Thursday, Modi will meet, among others, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Dud. “This visit will give a boost to India-Poland relations,” Modi said. Prime Minister Modi's visit comes on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and India. The previous visit of the Prime Minister to Delhi in Poland was 45 years ago, when Prime Minister Morarji Desai visited our country. The arrival of the Indian Prime Minister in Poland was announced on Wednesday afternoon on his profile on the X website (Twitter). “I have just landed in Poland. I am looking forward to the next items on the agenda. This visit will give impetus to the relations between India and Poland and will bring benefits to both our nations,” the entry, written in Polish, read. It was accompanied by photos of the reception of the Indian Prime Minister, among others. by the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wadysaw Teofil Bartoszewski. Modi on 'warm welcome of Indian diaspora in Poland' “I am extremely touched by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Poland! Their energy embodies the strong bonds that unite our nations,” Narendra Modi wrote in another post. India Premiere Plan for People As Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mohamed Mallick said in a media interview on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi will make his first visit to Warsaw's Ochota district, where the Good Maharada monument is located. This is a symbolic place in memory of Indian Maharad Jama Saheb Digvijay Sinhji, who treated about a thousand Polish children evacuated from the USSR during World War II. The Indian Prime Minister will also lay flowers at the monument commemorating the Battle of Monte Cassino – Poles and Indians were among others part of the Allied coalition during that battle in 1944. Later, Prime Minister Modi will visit the monument of the Battle of Monte Cassino, where there is a commemorative plaque, which expresses gratitude to the authorities and residents of the Principality of Kolhapur in India, who during the Second World War welcomed the Polish refugees, evacuated with the army of General Wadysaw Anders from the Soviet Union in 1942. In the years 1943-1948, there were about five thousand Polish refugees in Kolhapur. The plaque with inscriptions in Polish and English was unveiled in 2017. Deputy Foreign Minister: We want to sign a strategic partnership agreement with India Deputy Foreign Minister Wadysaw Teofil Bartoszewski was asked by journalists what the main topics the Polish government plans to discuss with the Indian government are. – First of all, we want to sign a strategic partnership, we have such a strategic partnership with Korea (Poudniow), with Japan and with China. And it is high time for us to have a comprehensive agreement (with India) that de facto covers everything, because these are regular political contacts, diplomatic contacts, business contacts, scientific contacts and in the field of culture – said the deputy head of the Ministry. of Foreign Affairs. He stressed that the last time the Indian Prime Minister came to Poland was in 1979. – (Narendra Modi) is the first Indian Prime Minister who came to liberate Poland, and not for communist Poland, which was already collapsing, he was the last Gierek, that would already be the collapse of the system – Bartoszewski stressed. Meeting with the President and Prime Minister on Thursday The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to hold high-level political meetings on Thursday; before noon, there will be a meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the Prime Minister's Chancellery building, and talks between the two delegations will also take place; in the afternoon, the Indian Prime Minister will hold talks with President Andrzej Dud at the Belvedere Palace. On the same day – as informed by the Indian ambassador – Prime Minister Modi will also meet with representatives of Polish companies also operating in India – including companies from the IT sector; He also plans to meet with the captains of the men's and women's teams of Kabaddi, one of the oldest and most popular sports in India. The championship finals are watched by 100 million viewers. The Poles are European champions in this sport and they also won against the world champions – Iran – at the 2016 World Cup. Also on Thursday, as reported by the Indian ambassador, Prime Minister Modi has scheduled a meeting with former Deputy Prime Minister and former Finance Minister, economist Leszek Balcerowicz. After his visit to Poland, the Indian Prime Minister will travel to kyiv, where he will hold talks with Ukrainian President Woodymyr Zeensky on Friday. main photo source:X/@narendramodi

