Donald Trump Uses Harris Campaign Theme 'Freedom' in Video





If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears to have briefly abandoned his insult humor to brazenly borrow pages from Vice President Kamala Harris’ playbook. In the midst of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which officially nominated Harris on Tuesday night (August 20) in a joyous, music-filled evening that saw every state announce its endorsement with a song performed by DJ Cassidy, Trump’s campaign spokesman prefaced the celebration with a cheeky gesture.

A 13-second video of Trump arriving in Detroit for a rally on Tuesday, released by his spokesman Steven Cheung hours before the second night of the DNC, shows the former reality TV star walking down the steps of his plane onto the tarmac to the sound of Beyoncé’s “Freedom.” If you’ve been paying attention over the past month, you probably know that the soaring song from Beyoncé’s Lemonade album is Harris’ official campaign song.

Harris made an appearance on the track at her official campaign launch on July 22, and Queen Bey gave the former California senator and attorney general her blessing to use the song at her rallies. An a cappella version of the song helped kick off the DNC on Monday night, further cementing its place as Harris' official campaign anthem.

As of press time, spokespeople for the Trump campaign and Beyoncé had not responded to Billboard's request for comment.

The bold move by Trump’s team comes less than two weeks after Trump complained that Harris was copying his idea of ​​not taxing tips, telling the crowd that she “just stole from him.” The theft charge is rich given that Trump has found himself in hot water several times since he moved from real estate and reality TV to politics eight years ago; it’s worth noting, though, that the X-rated message was not from Trump himself, but from spokesman Cheung.

Since then, dozens of musicians and songwriters have objected to the twice-impeached former president using their songs at political rallies, including the Rolling Stones, Adele, Rihanna and the estate of Sinead O’Connor, among others. While a number of them have publicly objected and some have sent cease-and-desist orders after saying they wanted no connection to Trump’s campaign, in July, the estate of Isaac Hayes said it was taking legal action against Trump for playing Hayes’ co-written song “Hold On, I’m Coming” to close his rallies.

As Billboard reports, the process for artists and songwriters to challenge is fairly straightforward. Copyright organizations BMI and ASCAP require political campaigns to obtain licenses to use songs in their catalogs, with a caveat in the license that allows songwriters to object to use in a political campaign. However, that doesn't prevent a campaign from playing a song at a rally or, in this case, in a promotional video.

That said, a lawyer for Jackson Browne, who sued Republican senator and presidential candidate John McCain over the use of his song “Running on Empty” in a 2008 ad, said that “most political campaigns are not willing to remove the song.” Trump has been particularly brazen in this regard, and it was unclear at press time whether the music video featuring “Freedom” would fall under the fair use provision, which does not require a license.

Regardless, the hijacking of a rival campaign's official song seems entirely consistent with the Trump campaign's “ask forgiveness, not permission” approach to political combat, and it remains to be seen whether Beyoncé, or her team, will take steps to have X's video removed. As of press time, it did not appear that Beyoncé had responded to Trump's video on her social media.

Watch the Trump campaign video below.

