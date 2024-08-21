Siberia-2 pipeline hits a snag in Mongolia

Welcome to the China in Eurasia Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia.

Power outage in Mongolia

The Government of Mongolia voted against to include the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline that connects Russia to China through its territory in its spending plans for the next four years, a sign that the megaproject may be on hold.

Finding a perspective: Mongolia's new coalition government voted on August 16 on its action program for its four-year term and notably did not include the 2,594-kilometer pipeline, meaning it does not expect construction of the ambitious project to begin during that period.

While the bulk of the energy project hinges on Beijing and Moscow reaching an agreement, Mongolia will have to be involved in negotiations over construction and transmission costs.

Power of Siberia-2which is a joint project between the China National Petroleum Corporation and Gazprom, would take at least five years to build and would aim to bring gas from the vast reserves on the Yamal Peninsula in western Siberia to China.

Much of these reserves were originally intended to be sold to the European Union, but Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has prompted Moscow to seek a new market in China, the world's largest consumer of natural gas.

But Beijing currently has no particular reason to accept the new pipeline, and there are disputes and difficult negotiations between China and Russia over prices and supply levels.

In June, the Financial Times newspaper, citing “people familiar with the matter,” reported that negotiations are frozen because of what Russia considers unreasonable demands from China.

What's next? The Mongolian government's decision is seen by some analysts as the latest sign that the pipeline is facing difficulties.

“It is premature to declare the project complete, but this omission signals significant challenges,” Aleksei Chigadaev, a China expert and former visiting professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, told me.

Moscow's bargaining power with its economically more powerful neighbor has weakened during the war in Ukraine, and questions remain about Gazprom's ability to finance such a complex undertaking.

The pipeline that would bring natural gas to northern China is also uncertain because it faces competition from Chinese natural gas. increasing change towards renewable energy and Beijing's broader strategy to avoid over-reliance on any single exporter.

“Northern China's access to [global] “Liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets are booming, and global LNG markets will likely remain in surplus for the remainder of the decade,” Joseph Webster, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told me.

“In addition, North China can extract additional volumes from domestic production and existing lines from Central Asia to China. [pipeline]” . “

Why it matters: Approval of the pipeline would transform Gazprom's current situation by tying it more closely to a massive consumer market, but Beijing's tough stance also underscores how Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left President Vladimir Putin without leverage.

Reaching a deal on a project as vast as Power of Siberia-2 is incredibly complex, but China clearly believes it has better cards in its hand.

Beijing also has other options to explore. Xi Jinping has also offered support for the construction of the so-called “Line D” pipeline, which would be the fourth to carry Turkmen gas to China.

As Chigadaev explains, the Turkmen pipeline offers clear advantages.

“The pipeline will be significantly shorter than the Russian pipeline and its construction will be fully controlled by China, including investments, the construction process and operations,” he said. “It is also easier to negotiate with the political leadership of Turkmenistan, which has an even higher level of authoritarianism than Russia and a simpler economy.”

However, as Webster points out, Power of Siberia-2 and Line-D supply different parts of China and do not necessarily cancel each other out, although “China's future and even current demand for natural gas is a major analytical blind spot.”

“Line D is expected to serve southern China, which would put it in indirect competition with Power of Siberia-2, which would deliver gas to customers in northern China,” he said. “Line D is more likely to compete with U.S. and Australian LNG. But the routes of Line D and Power of Siberia-2 are not yet finalized. Things could change.”

Three more stories from Eurasia

1. Li Qiang in Russia and Belarus

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Moscow on August 20 for a three-day official visit, where he is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin and Putin.

The details: The visit will focus on bilateral relations and economic cooperation between China and Russia as part of a regular diplomatic itinerary created for the prime ministers of the two countries.

Ahead of the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Li plans to “exchange in-depth views on practical cooperation in bilateral relations and issues of common concern” during his talks with Mishustin.

Neither the Chinese nor the Russian side mentioned the war in Ukraine in their statements, but Li's trip is the first by a Chinese official since Ukraine's incursion into Russian territory.

He will then leave Moscow for Belarus, where he will meet with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus is heavily dependent on Russia for political and financial support, but it also seeks to balance this dependence by establishing closer ties with China.

In July, Belarus became the 10th member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and also hosted in China for military exercises in the western part of the country, about 5 kilometers from the Polish border.

2. Kazakhstan's candidacy for nuclear energy

Kazakh officials held their 20th public debate in the country on the construction of a new nuclear power plant on August 20, my colleague Asemgul Mukhitkyzy of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service said. reports.

What you need to know: The last public forum was held in the capital, Astana, before a possible national referendum on the issue.

The discussion tour includes nuclear energy officials and experts and is part of an effort to raise public awareness, dispel myths and misinformation about nuclear energy and allay any safety or environmental concerns about another plant in the country.

Kazakh officials have not yet said who will build the plant, but the government is said to be considering proposals from French, South Korean, Chinese and Russian companies.

3. Dilute Tajikistan's debt to China

Tajik Deputy Finance Minister Yusuf Majidi said that China's share of Tajikistan's external debt was decreasing every year, according to RFE/RL's Tajik Service. reports.

What this means: At a recent press conference, Majidi said that Tajikistan's total debt to China is $1.5 billion, and Dushanbe has already repaid $610 million of it.

He added that Tajikistan's remaining debt now stands at around $850-890 million and the government has taken steps to limit its debt exposure.

“China's share in Tajikistan's external debt structure is decreasing. Since 2018, we have received only subsidies from China,” Majidi told reporters.

Tajikistan's growing financial dependence on China has been a major source of criticism for the Tajik government, with China holding half of the country's external debt and being its largest investor. main source of foreign investment.

Adding to these financial concerns is the fact that not all of the terms of the loan contracts with China have been made public, raising fears that Tajikistan's failure to repay its loans could lead to offers of land or other concessions in exchange for debt relief.

According to the Finance Ministry, the grace period for a number of loans owed to the Export-Import Bank of China will end at the end of 2025 and Dushanbe will have to repay a percentage of its Chinese-held debt.

One thing to watch out for

Azerbaijan has officially applied to become a member of BRICS, the group of emerging countries led by China and Russia that also includes Brazil, India and South Africa as founding members.

The country's foreign ministry made the announcement August 20. Azerbaijan is the latest candidate to join BRICS, which had only five members for years until it expanded to include Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt in January.

The development also comes after Azerbaijan signed a strategic partnership agreement with China on July 3, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

