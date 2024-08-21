Politics
Presidential Palace of President Joko Widodo – MIDOR
JAKARTA (ANTARA) – Head of the Presidential Communications Office Hasan Nasbi provided an explanation regarding speculations circulating that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will issue a government regulation replacing the Regional Election Law (Perpu).
Hasan Nasbi, at the Indonesian presidential palace complex in Jakarta, said on Wednesday that so far no official decision had been made regarding the release of the perpu.
So far, what I can assure is that the government in this matter respects, respects all the decisions of the Supreme Court (MA), respects the Constitutional Court (MK) and respects the authority of the House of Representatives in the development of laws, Catania.
Also read: MKParpol did not get a seat in the DPRD and can nominate a few candidates for district head
According to Hasan, the plan for the special opening of the DPR will be realized in 2024.
Hasan said that the “ball” is now in the hands of the DPR and that all technical issues related to possible changes to the law or the publication of the Perpu are best addressed directly to the legislature.
“We will just follow this now, what is happening is the discussion on the law in the DPR. “I think more questions on the ball and technical questions can be asked to the DPR,” he said.
When turning the power on and off, please pay attention to the following points:
It is worth noting that Hasan hopes that the public will remain calm and follow current developments without having to worry about government measures that have not yet been resolved.
Also read: Constitutional Court decision opens up greater possibilities for participation in regional elections
|
