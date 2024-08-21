Let's take one last look at the Musk working for Trump case





Let's be clear: Elon Musk will definitely not work for a Donald Trump administration.

Of course, anything is possible in a Trump 2.0 White House. But to take on a major role in that administration, Elon Musk would have a mountain of conflicts of interest to overcome.

The law (and common sense) prohibits you from working on government issues that could affect your personal finances. That’s a big problem for someone like Musk, whose $245 billion fortune is largely made up of shares in Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), as well as his holdings in biotech, artificial intelligence, satellite communications and highway infrastructure projects.

Typically, people who rise to public office address this problem by divesting their shares and other assets or placing them in a blind trust. But Musk, Tesla’s CEO and largest shareholder, can’t simply sell his stake without sending the stock price crashing. And given the breadth of his business interests, it’s hard to see where he could serve without having to recuse himself regularly.

“It all depends on the nature of the work and how it relates to his economic interests,” said Richard Briffault, a professor at Columbia Law School. “Is there anything that is not related to his economic interests? I don’t know exactly what that might be.”

Still, the MAGA odd couple of Musk and Trump are clearly having fun teasing the idea of ​​a secretary of state. On Monday, Trump told Reuters he would consider appointing Musk to an adviser or Cabinet position if he is re-elected in November.

“He's a very smart man. I would certainly do it, if he did it, I would certainly do it. He's a brilliant man,” Trump said.

Musk didn’t respond directly to the comment, but he posted on X that he was ready to serve. The statement was posted in true Musk fashion, over a doctored image of himself standing at a lectern labeled DOGE Department of Government Efficiency, a reference to the meme-crypto token. So make of that what you will.

Elon Musk, who rarely speaks directly to the press, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Rumors that Musk would take a job in Washington intensified last month after he publicly endorsed Trump, and again after both men hinted at the possibility during a rambling, glitch-ridden interview on X last week.

There are many reasons to take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. Not least of which is that both men have a tendency to lie and exaggerate to keep their names in the headlines.

But just for the sake of experiment, let's say they were serious and Musk actually wanted to hold public office.

Musk’s biggest hurdle would be getting Senate approval, as all Cabinet members must do, said Alan Morrison, a professor at George Washington University Law School. Depending on the position, the Senate could well insist that he get rid of specific titles, including but not limited to Tesla, if he went to the Transportation Department, or SpaceX if he went to the Defense Department.

He would not be the first leader to go through this process.

Before becoming George W. Bush’s Treasury secretary in 2006, former Goldman Sachs chairman Henry Paulson sold more than 3 million shares of the bank, valued at nearly $500 million, and pledged to recuse himself from any substantive issues involving the institution or its leaders without an explicit waiver from the government. (That became pretty hard to do when the financial system nearly collapsed two years later, of course.)

Beyond the legal and ethical quagmire that Elon Musk would face in Washington, the biggest opposition could come from Wall Street.

Musk may be the richest person on the planet, but if there's one thing he can't afford, it's another job title.

Tesla shareholders are already pretty annoyed by the CEO's extracurricular activities, especially all the time he spends tweeting memes and conspiracy theories about X, the platform he spent $44 billion on two years ago and which is now worth less than half that amount (by Musk's own estimate).

The possibility of Musk being offered a position in Trump’s Cabinet would be a disastrous scenario that Tesla investors would not want to see, said Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities. Musk needs to focus on Tesla. The last thing the Street wants to see is Elon Musk alongside Trump in the Oval Office.

Asked how likely such a scenario would be, Ives said the idea seemed far-fetched to him. But since we're talking about Trump and Elon Musk, anything is possible.

