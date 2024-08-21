Imran Khan demands public trial of former ISI chief





Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded a public trial of former Pakistani intelligence chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed if his links to the May 9 violence were established, as it would not be an internal military matter.

The remarks come just two days after Khan on Monday expressed fears that authorities would force the arrested former spymaster to become a state witness against him (Khan) during the May 9, 2023 riots.

After Khan's arrest in an accountability case last year, hundreds of thousands of his supporters and workers of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), vandalised a dozen military installations, including Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's house), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad on May 9.

The Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

The arrest of Hameed, the former head of the Joint Intelligence Service (ISI), was revealed by the military last week.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been incarcerated since last year, Khan said that if Hameed is indeed the mastermind of the May 9 conspiracy, then the trial should be held openly, adding that the incident was a local issue rather than a matter of national security.

Earlier, in one of the similar informal discussions with the media soon after Hameed's arrest, Khan had said that it was an internal matter of the army.

“They will make Faiz Hameed a prosecution witness against me,” he told reporters, adding, “The army chief should facilitate a transparent trial for Faiz Hameed.” Hameed, who served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021 when Khan was prime minister, was arrested following a complaint filed by a private real estate developer over alleged abuse of official authority.

He denied having any association with the former intelligence chief since the latter retired in November 2022. General Faiz has become insignificant after his retirement. How could he be of any use to me? Khan asked, dismissing the idea that he had been in touch with the former ISI chief.

The former prime minister also said that he knew who ordered my arrest and that person was the number one, the Badshah and the super king, but did not name anyone.

Khan also expressed concern that subjecting him to a military trial would damage Pakistan's international image, reiterating his belief that the case should be resolved in a civilian court and not a military one, as it concerns a civilian leader and not the internal operations of the military.

The former ISI chief was arrested on the complaint of a real estate developer who accused him of abuse of official authority.

Published on August 21, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

