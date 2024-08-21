PM Modi leaves for Poland, Ukraine | Latest News India





As he began a visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would discuss peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine as India wants early return of peace and stability in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday. (Photo by X) Modi will begin his trip in Poland, marking the first visit to the country by an Indian prime minister in 45 years, and then travel by road and rail to Kiev on August 23, possibly the first time an Indian prime minister has visited an active war zone and also the first visit by an Indian head of government since Ukraine became independent in 1991. The visit to Ukraine comes just over a month after Modi visited Moscow on July 8-9 for the annual India-Russia summit with President Vladimir Putin. At the time, Modi told Putin that a solution could not be found on the battlefield, and his visit to Ukraine is being closely watched to see what steps India might take to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Modi said in his farewell statement that he was visiting Poland at a time when the two countries are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relations, he said. In addition to meeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to advance the bilateral partnership, Modi will engage with members of the Indian community in Poland. “From Poland, I will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” he said. I look forward to building on previous conversations with the President. [Volodymyr] Zelensky expressed his wish to strengthen bilateral cooperation and share his views on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “As friends and partners, we hope for a speedy return of peace and stability in the region,” the prime minister said. Modi said his trip to kyiv would be a natural continuation of the deepened contacts between the two countries and would lay the foundation for stronger and more dynamic relations. Modi and Zelenskyy met on the sidelines of the last two G7 summits in Japan and Italy, and have spoken on the phone several times since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. India has not publicly criticized Russia's actions and has abstained or voted against most of the Ukraine-related resolutions at the UN. At the same time, it has called for a cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution. On the other hand, Ukraine has been pushing India to play a bigger role in the ongoing peace efforts because of the country's proximity to Russia.

