PDIP's Attitude Regarding Jokowi's Possibility of Becoming Chairman of Golkar's Advisory Board





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Chairman of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party or PDIP Field of Honor Komarudin Watubun Admitted He Has No Problem With President Joko Widodo's Pseudonym Jokowi became chairman of the Golkar Party's advisory board. “Go ahead (President Jokowi becomes chairman of the Golkar Party advisory board),” Komarudin said at the DPP PDIP office in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Komarudin was reluctant to discuss the issue in more detail. According to him, whether Jokowi should become chairman of the Golkar Party's advisory board is an internal matter for the party bearing the banyan tree symbol. “Golkar's domestic affairs. PDIP, (yes) PDIP,” he said. He said Jokowi was no longer part of the party that bore the symbol of a bull's head with a white muzzle. “It's already there, no need to ask for the statutes. “People have clearly rallied to it,” he said. Jokowi gets opportunity to become chairman of Golkar advisory board Earlier, Chairman of the Golkar National Meeting and National Conference Steering Committee Adies Kadir said that his party had opened the opportunity to discuss President Jokowi becoming Chairman of the Golkar Advisory Council at the 11th National Conference (Munas) on August 20-21, 2024. According to Adies, the position of chairman of the Golkar Advisory Council is determined by the National Conference and the elected general chairman of the party. “There are all possibilities,” said the deputy general chairman of Golkar at the venue of the national conference and his party's national conference, Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Adies said that Jokowi could become chairman of the Golkar Advisory Council even though he currently does not have the status of a party cadre. This provision, Adies said, is not explicitly regulated in the Golkar Party Statutes/Regulations (AD/ART). Adies said that the position of chairman of the Golkar Advisory Council is usually held by senior party officials wearing the banyan tree symbol. However, people outside the party can still hold the position as it is not prohibited in the AD/ART. However, Adies claims that so far there has been no discussion about Jokowi's election as chairman of the Golkar Party's internal advisory board. “There has not been a single discussion and there has not been a single proposal (for Jokowi to become chairman of the advisory board) so far,” he said. Bahlil does not reject Jokowi's offer to become chairman of Golkar's advisory board Meanwhile, Bahlil Lahadalia, who was recently elected as the general chairman of the Golkar Party, denied the question that Jokowi would become chairman of the Golkar Party's advisory board. Bahlil claims that the news is not true. “It is not up to President Jokowi to become (chairman of the) advisory council until today. Nothing. “I have discussed it, so it is not true,” Bahlil told the JCC, Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

