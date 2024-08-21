Boris Johnson would be in my cabinet, says Robert Jenrick





Mr Jenrick argued that the rise of Reform UK, which won more than four million votes in the general election, mainly at the expense of the Conservatives, was a symptom, not a cause. Saying he had respect for Nigel Farage but had chosen to lead a rival party to the Conservatives, he continued: The reason the Reform Party has flourished in recent months, and why millions of Conservative voters have deserted us for them, is because we have failed to deliver on immigration and related issues. I want the Conservative Party to be the natural home for all conservatives in our country and, if I am fortunate enough to lead the party, I will take clear positions on the issues that matter to Reform voters and I will seek to bring those conservatives back to our country. Warning that the Conservative party was now in the most precarious position in its modern history, Mr Jenrick admitted the party had a tarnished image and its MPs were divided ideologically. “The main reason we have failed is that we have failed to meet the expectations of the British public over a long period of time,” he said. “I have come to the conclusion, particularly in recent years, that the British political system simply does not work for the British people, and I want to change that.” That is ultimately why I am standing as leader of the party to do things fundamentally differently and to deliver serious solutions to the serious challenges facing the country in a way that I do not think we have done in recent years, and I certainly do not think Keir Starmer is doing now.

