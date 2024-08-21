Georgia

Georgia and Azerbaijan have announcement The creation of a joint railway company. According to Georgian Business Media, the new entity, called BTKI Railways, will oversee both the operation and infrastructure management of the Marabda-Kartsakhi section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. The main goal of BTKI Railways is to increase freight transport volumes and advance regional connectivity. The company aims to exploit and expand the potential of the central corridor, strengthening transport links between the two countries and beyond.

Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said: underlines The friendly and constructive relations between Iran and Armenia were highlighted, underscoring the two countries’ commitment to regional stability and security. At a press conference, Kanani declined to comment on reports of US arms sales to Armenia, citing a lack of factual information. However, he expressed skepticism about the growing US presence in the region, particularly its military involvement, stressing concerns about the destabilizing impact of US actions in the region.

Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry has critical The Education Ministry has criticized an Armenian eighth-grade history textbook, saying it distorts events from the late 18th and early 19th centuries, including the Russo-Persian War and the Treaty of Turkmenchay. The ministry expressed concern that the textbook’s portrayal of Russia’s role in Armenian history contradicts a 2022 agreement between the two nations aimed at preserving historical memory. Russia has urged Armenian authorities to prevent the textbook from being used in schools, accusing it of attempting to rewrite shared history.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas detained A closed-door meeting was held at the presidential palace in Ankara. The discussion focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire, and recent developments in the region. During the meeting, President Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey's commitment to increasing international pressure on Israel and continuing its support for the Palestinian people. President Abbas also address the Turkish parliament, a move intended to underscore Turkish lawmakers' strong support for the Palestinian cause and to amplify the plight of the Palestinian people to the international community.