Major Indonesian Party Picks Widodo Loyal as Leader





The Indonesian Functional Groups Party (Golkar) yesterday named a loyalist of Indonesian President Joko Widodo as its new leader, a move its members say could allow the incumbent president to retain political influence long after he leaves office in October. Bahlil Lahadalia, the new energy and mineral resources minister and the president's right-hand man, was chosen as the general chairman of the country's second-largest party at its annual congress. Golkar was the party of former Indonesian President Suharto, who ruled Indonesia for three decades until 1998. The hugely popular Widodo, better known as Jokowi, has served the maximum two terms allowed, and his immense political influence helped ensure that his former rival Prabowo Subianto won February's presidential election by a huge margin. Photo: Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha via Reuters Four Golkar sources, several speaking on the sidelines of the congress on condition of anonymity, said Bahlils' appointment could help Widodo secure his legacy after Prabowo takes power. Golkar members said Widodo, who is from the island of Java, was quietly trying to consolidate his power base through the party before stepping down. Widodos' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In his speech to the congress, Bahlil said the party must be unified, and in an apparent reference to Widodo, he issued a veiled warning to his members to stay in line. If we play with the king of Java, it will be dangerous for us, he said. Bahlils' appointment comes during a transition period in which Prabowo has rapidly consolidated his power before his presidency, culminating in securing a parliamentary majority late last week, with the support of parties that had backed his electoral rival. As the largest party in the parliamentary coalition, Golkar could play a central role in the success or failure of Prabowo's policy agenda, giving it significant bargaining power. Prabowo's Greater Indonesia Movement party is the second-largest party in the alliance. When Jokowi leaves the presidency, he will have no political tools left, a senior Golkar member said. How will he maintain balance with the new administration? He must take power, but he cannot do it alone. Bahlil has proven his loyalty all these years, so Jokowi trusts Bahlil, the Golkar member said.

