In Michigan, Donald Trump predicts destruction and death under Democrats





Claims for violent crimes

Trump and Democrats traded conflicting claims about crime on Tuesday, citing conflicting statistics.

Since Rep. Kamala Harris took office, her administration's crime statistics show she has presided over a 43 percent increase in violent crime, Trump told reporters at the event.

Trump relied on data from the U.S. Justice Department's National Crime Victimization Survey, which surveys residents to include crimes that may not have been reported to police and may have only been threats or attempts.

The survey suggests that violent crime increased by 43% between 2020 and 2022.

But the survey data reflect estimates, not exact numbers, and the numbers Trump cited were not statistically different at high confidence levels from 2017 to 2019, the first three years of Trump's presidency.

Democrats pointed to data from the FBI and Michigan State Police showing that violent crime in the United States and Michigan increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Trump's final year in office.

Violent crime increased under the Donald Trump administration, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. It decreased significantly when he left office and when Vice President Harris and of course President Biden were in office, we saw a reduction in violent crime.

Immigration

Trump's remarks were similar to those from his April visit to Grand Rapids, where he highlighted the killing of Ruby Garcia, 25, a Grand Rapids resident who prosecutors say was shot and killed by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, her romantic partner who was in the United States illegally after being deported.

Trump has also placed undocumented immigrants at the center of his crime concerns. He and his campaign have regularly highlighted the killings of three American women last year by undocumented immigrants as evidence of what they see as a wave of migrant-related crime.

But numerous studies have found no evidence to support claims that immigrants commit crimes at higher rates than U.S. citizens.

In his speech Tuesday, Trump claimed, without evidence, that the Biden administration is letting thousands of terrorists across the border. These are the same people who blew up the World Trade Center. Bad things are going to happen.

The Shadow of White Supremacy

Trump was the only one to answer a question from reporters at the event about Howells’ sordid relationship with racist rallies and protests, which masked white supremacists reportedly invoked last month.

“Who was there in 2021?” Trump responded, referring to Biden’s visit to Howell three years ago to discuss infrastructure.

“Thanks,” he said with a laugh before turning to walk away.

Democrats, however, criticized Trump for not condemning the recent white supremacist rally, given the proximity of his visit.

“We knew who (Trump) was before he decided to hold a campaign rally today in a place that has hosted neo-Nazis, that has hosted negative things from our past,” said state Rep. Tyrone Carter, a Detroit Democrat.

Trump campaign officials told Reuters they chose Howell because of his proximity to the Detroit media market and Murphy's support for the former president.

Murphy, the sheriff, claimed before the event that the recent protest involved people from out of town, calling their message white supremacist bullshit.

An incompetent guy

While Trump returned to the issue of crime throughout his speech, he also repeatedly veered off the topic. He complained about this week’s Democratic National Convention, the mood in the military and said he hadn’t seen Harris laugh much lately.

The former president also addressed his own legal troubles, including a federal indictment stemming from his failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

“They're not arresting people anymore, and they shouldn't be arresting people who say the election was rigged,” Trump said at one point.

Trump later walked back his comments about his 154,188-vote loss in Michigan four years ago, telling rural sheriffs who joined him at the event that he would love to see them working in a major Michigan city this fall on Election Day, a likely reference to Detroit.

Trump also lambasted United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who wore a “Trump is a scab” T-shirt during a speech Monday night at the Democratic convention.

Fain, he said, is an “incompetent guy.”

