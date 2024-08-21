Donald Trump's Spokesperson Uses Beyoncé's 'Freedom' Slogan in New Video





Spokesperson Steven Cheung covered one of Kamala Harris' unofficial campaign songs for a 13-second clip of Donald Trump… getting off a plane

Perhaps out of jealousy, or a bizarre attempt at parody, or perhaps simply unable to come up with an original idea of ​​his own, one of Donald Trump's campaign spokespeople decided to use Beyoncé's “Freedom” — a sort of unofficial Kamala Harris campaign song — in a recent social media video of Trump… getting off a plane.

Yesterday afternoon, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung shared a 13-second video on social media of Trump getting off a plane in Michigan. It doesn’t appear that “Freedom” is playing in the background at the airport, suggesting that Cheung likely added it himself.

A source close to Beyoncé told Rolling Stone that neither Cheung nor the Trump campaign got permission from Beyoncé or her team to use “Freedom” in the video, and the label issued a cease and desist order.

Throughout his political career, Trump has faced resistance from artists whose music he has used, primarily at campaign rallies. While there’s generally little artists can do to prevent their songs from being played at such events, the use of “Freedom” in this music video could potentially be subject to a more vigorous takedown action. (However, that depends on the general mood of Beyoncé and her team, as well as the complex web of music licensing that governs the use of copyrighted music on social media platforms.)

As for Harris, she did get Beyoncé's permission to use “Freedom,” and the song has even seen a surge in streams since Harris began using it when her presidential campaign kicked off this summer (following Joe Biden's decision not to run again). Harris sang the Lemonade track during her first public appearance after getting Biden's endorsement, and shortly after, her campaign released an official launch video featuring the song. When the Democratic National Convention kicked off earlier this week, “Freedom” ran throughout a new ad that also featured narration from Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/donald-trump-spokesperson-beyonce-freedom-video-1235084470/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos