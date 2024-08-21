Indonesian Islamic giants' entry into coal mining sparks youth revolt

In early August, several youth organizations affiliated with Muhammadiyah, Indonesia's second largest Islamic organization, issued a public petition calling on its leaders to cancel their coal mining plans.

The decision by Muhammadiyah's board of directors came in July after Indonesian President Joko Widodo changed mining rules to allow religious organizations to enter the mining industry.

Grassroots activists and some prominent members of the organization told Mongabay that the move threatens to undermine Muhammadiyah's extensive charity and advocacy work, in addition to environmental commitments the group has made in recent years. See all key ideas

TRENGGALEK/YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia Indonesia's second-largest Islamic organization is facing a growing backlash over its decision to enter the coal mining industry, with more than 1,000 young Islamic activists from a mining district the latest to campaign against the move.

Extractive mining is causing massive global climate change, environmental damage, declining water quality and triggering various forms of social conflict for communities in mining areas, said the statement by Muhammadiyah youth activists in Trenggalek district of Java.

Two Muhammadiyah student organisations in Trenggalek and the organisation's young women's wing, Nasyiatul Aisiyah, were among the five signatories to the August 4 statement calling on Muhammadiyah leaders to reverse their decision to mine.

Muhammadiyah has branches in hundreds of districts across Indonesia, but the Trenggalek youth wings' statement has drawn attention because they come from an area that is set to undergo major land-use changes due to gold mining.

In 2019, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources authorized an operating permit for a 12,803–hectare (31,637-acre) exploration zone in Trenggalek, straddling protected forests and water catchment areas.

The statement from Trenggalek activists was released a day after Mongabay confirmed suspension of a copper mine just 100 kilometers (60 miles) away in Pacitan district, where dozens of farmers suffered economic ruin after mining waste flooded rice fields in the valley.

In October 2021, residents of Trenggalek blocked a main road to protest a planned meeting between the local government and the permit holder, Australian mining company PT Sumber Mineral Nusantara.

Muhammadiyah was one of the organizations that joined the demonstrationMongabay reported in 2021.

Arifin, the head of the youth wing of Muhammadiyahs Trenggalek, said the involvement of Muhammadiyahs in the mining industry would harm their collective efforts to advocate against the opening of the Trenggalek gold mine by Sumber Mineral Nusantara.

No matter what happens, together with the Trenggalek People's Alliance, we will continue to fight, Arifin said.

Pit stop

Indonesia is home to nearly half of the world's nickel reserves, as well as significant deposits of copper, gold and tin. It is also the world's largest exporter of thermal coal, making the mining sector critical to the economic growth of Southeast Asian countries.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has overseen the rapid expansion of joint ventures between his country and mainly Chinese mining companies to help Indonesia's share of global nickel production rise from 5% in 2015 to about half of the world total last year.

This expansion of nickel mining has boosted government revenues and created thousands of jobs, but at the cost of immense pollution in the Indonesian regions of Maluku and Sulawesi, home to most of the country's nickel reserves.

On May 30, Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, revised Indonesia's mining regulations to allow the country's religious organizations to exploit mining concessions.

The reform, led by then-investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia, quickly became controversial, amid allegations that he mishandled the many mining permits that were cancelled and reissued. Bahlil has since been appointed Indonesia's energy and mining minister.

Muhammadiyah's acquiescence has caused internal divisions and drawn strong criticism, particularly from its young members and local chapters in areas directly affected by mining activities.

Indonesian civil society groups say the decision to allow religious organizations like Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama, by far Indonesia's largest religious group, to mine was part of a political deal to secure their support for Jokowi's ally, Prabowo Subianto, who won the country's presidential election in February by a landslide.

Following the announcement of the rule change, Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama announced that they had agreed in principle to take control of mines in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo.

The two organizations claim a combined membership of 160 million in the world's largest Muslim-majority country.

The pits

In response, several members of both organizations told Mongabay that they would oppose the decision to pursue coal mining.

Reasons given for this opposition include previous decrees issued by Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama leaders on biodiversity and climate change.

Others pointed to conflicts of interest, noting that local clergy are usually on the front lines defending the interests of communities affected by mining damage or land conflicts with large companies.

Eko Cahyono, a sociologist at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB) and a researcher at the Sayogjo Institute, an NGO, said there was a clear dissonance between the decision on coal taken by Muhammadiyah elites and the mood at the grassroots.

Although the leaders have accepted it, Eko told Mongabay Indonesia, the sentiment on the ground is quite the opposite.

Like many in Indonesia, Eko said the highly unusual reform to provide religious organizations with lucrative mining contracts was a government tactic for political consolidation.

Civil society groups have expressed concern that by co-opting mass organizations that might otherwise act as checks on power, the strategy could further undermine Indonesia's democratic integrity.

Pitmaster

What remains to be seen is whether NU and Muhammadiyah will actually be confronted [off against] It is their own populations who will be affected by mining, Eko said.

On July 27, Forum Cik Ditiro, a coalition of civil society groups, held a silent protest in the city of Yogyakarta, where Muhammadiyah is headquartered, against the organization’s decision to mine. The activists, flanked by police, wore green tape over their mouths, symbolizing the green of Muhammadiyah’s logo.

Long live Muhammadiyah, don't make your living in mining, read a banner held by protesters.

Masduki, the organizer of the protest and a professor of communications at the Islamic University of Indonesia (UII), said the expansion into mining would undermine Muhammadiyah's ability to participate in Indonesia's democracy, in addition to harming the local environment.

In the case of this mining, we can see the disease, the threat: there are three clues, Masduki said. First, mining is destructive; second, mining is destructive; third, mining is destructive. There is nothing good in all this.

Banner image: Muhammadiyah cadres protest in Jogja against the government granting mining permits to Indonesia's second largest Islamic religious organization. Image by Toto Sudiarjo/Mongabay Indonesia.

This story was reported by Mongabays Indonesia staff and first published here on our Indonesian site August 6, 2024.