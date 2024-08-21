



Robert Jenrick has said he would be “delighted” to include Boris Johnson in his shadow cabinet if he wins the Conservative leadership race. The former immigration minister said the Conservatives needed the “best people available” and he would be “happy” to welcome the former prime minister back if he wanted. Mr Johnson was ousted from Number 10 in July 2022 after the Chris Pincher case triggered a mass exodus from his government. He later resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip after a Commons inquiry found he had lied to Parliament on the matter. partygate scandal. Asked about the possibility of having Mr Johnson in his leadership team, Mr Jenrick told the Telegraph: “Yes. I think what we need is the best people available in the Conservative family to be on the ground, to support us to be a strong opposition, to hold Keir Starmer to account for all the failings that we are already seeing and, ultimately, to win the next general election. “And if Boris wanted to be part of it, I would be delighted.” Mr Johnson has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Downing Street parties and accused the House of Commons of conducting a witch-hunt against him. He briefly considered a return to frontline politics when Liz Truss's short-lived administration collapsed, but abandoned the race after concluding that he would not be able to unify the party. Since leaving office, he made millions at conferences and wrote a column for the Daily Mail. He did not stand as a candidate in the July general election, but did not rule out returning to politics in the future. Mr Jenrick, who resigned as Rishi Sunak's immigration minister last year, is in the running to replace the former prime minister alongside Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat. Learn more:

Jenrick 'reckless' over Allahu Akbar comment

Conservative leadership candidate took weight loss drug Whoever wins, he will face the enormous task of unifying the Conservative Party and trying to improve its standing in the polls after suffering its worst general election defeat in history. According to a poll of 805 Conservative Party members carried out between August 2 and 12, former Home Secretary Mr Cleverly is the most popular candidate to be the party's next leader, with 26 per cent of people backing him. He was followed by Ms Patel with 20%, Ms Badenoch with 14%, Mr Tugendhat with 11%, Mr Jenrick with 10% and Mr Stride with 4%, in the Techne UK poll. However, previous investigations have launched other results – and no consensus has yet emerged on a favorite. The current list of six candidates will be whittled down by votes from Conservative MPs early next month, and the contest will finally be decided by a vote of Conservative members when only two remain. (c) Sky News 2024: Tory leadership contest: Robert Jenrick would be 'happy' to have Boris Johnson on his side



