Politics
Unmasking the Neo-Nazis of Trkiye: Investigating the Rise of Far-Right Extremism
On August 12, a significant and alarming event occurred in Eskisehir, a city often considered one of the safest in the world. An 18-year-old carried out the first neo-Nazi-motivated mass attack in Trkiyes. The attacker, who hailed Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik and Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant as saints, was quickly apprehended by law enforcement.
Following the attack, Turkey’s neo-Nazi movements have come under scrutiny. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the Eskisehir incident, stressing that any attack on Turkey’s cultural and religious values is unacceptable. He vowed to protect young people from dangerous foreign ideologies, saying, “We will not tolerate vulgar racism.”
A group calling itself the “National Front” has been uncovered, raising fears that the organization, which praises Nazis on Telegram, uses Nazi symbols in its flags and identifies itself as racist, could inspire similar mass attacks.
Use of Nazi symbols
The “National Front” group, composed mainly of young members, carries out propaganda via social media platforms and also engages in various actions in the real world.
- Glorifies Nazi ideology:Through posts on Telegram, they praise Nazi leaders and movements.
- Shows Nazi symbols:Their flags bear Nazi insignia, including the “Black Sun,” and they give the Nazi salute. Arda K., who carried out the Eskisehir attack, wore a helmet with the Nazi symbol “Black Sun” on it and had his face covered during the incident.
- Identifies as racist:They openly define themselves as racist and advocate violence against minorities.
Management structure:Military officer dismissed from the army
The National Front operates under the cover of the National Front Party (PFN), an unofficial organization that defines itself as national socialist but adheres to neo-Nazi principles. Its leaders include:
- Onurcan Hilarious who describes himself as the so-called leader of the National Front party claims that the group's real leader is a former military officer, although some speculate that Kocak himself may be the real leader, using the officer as a decoy.
Kocak's claims about the group's National Socialist beliefs and the secrecy surrounding its leadership structure raise serious concerns about the potential involvement of former military personnel in extremist movements.
Radical ideologies spread on Telegram
The National Front's views are disseminated mainly via encrypted Telegram channels. Among their most radical ideas:
- Concentration camps for children of various ethnic origins:The group advocates sending children of mixed Turkish and non-Turkish parents to concentration camps, reminiscent of those used by Adolf Hitler during World War II.
- Parade of black people on leashes:They describe black people as primitive beings and propose that Turkish citizens in contact with black individuals should have their heads shaved and be walked on a leash through the streets.
Organization and geographical expansion
The National Front claims to operate in 27 cities across Turkey, with its main headquarters in Buyukada, an island near Istanbul. Its second center is in Bursa, one of Turkey's largest cities. The group's influence appears to be spreading, particularly in major metropolitan areas, where far-right ideologies are finding new footholds.
Historical inspirations and pan-Turkist ideology
The group's propaganda makes extensive reference to figures from the early Trkiyes nationalist movements. Their posters and publications feature:
- Nihal Atsiza key figure in the Pan-Turkist movement, author of numerous books and articles promoting Turkish ethnic nationalism.
- Enver Pasha and Talat Pashaleaders of the Committee of Union and Progress who embraced Pan-Turkism during the last years of the Ottoman Empire.
- Ziya Gokalpconsidered the ideologue of Turkish nationalism, whose grave is commemorated in social media posts.
Their use of these historical figures suggests that the National Front is seeking to position itself as a modern continuation of Turkey's early nationalist movements, albeit with a much more radical and dangerous twist.
Name inspired by Frances Le Pen's party
The neo-Nazi group takes its name from the French National Front, a party founded in 1972. Known for its far-right and anti-immigrant views, the party has inspired the creation of similar movements in many countries. In 2018, party leaders, uncomfortable with this image, renamed it the National Rally.
Origins linked to the Ataman Brotherhood
The National Front is seen as the successor to a now-defunct far-right group called the Ataman Brotherhood.
The name of the Brotherhood of Atamans has a fascinating history. Some alternative historians argue that the true founder of the Ottoman state was Ataman, not Osman, and believe that the empire should have been called the Empire of Atamans. They suggest that since Ataman is a Turkish name, it would have been a more appropriate name for the state.
These authors argue that the names used by the Ottoman ruling family, such as Ertugrul, Gunduz Alp, and Orhan, were Turkish, suggesting that it is unlikely that they would have named a child Osman, an Arabic name. This interpretation supports their nationalist view that the empire should have been called the Ataman Empire, not the Ottoman Empire.
The group, which identified itself as the Ataman Brotherhood, shared its violent actions on Telegram channels and advocated violence against refugees and foreigners.
After the Ataman Brotherhood disbanded its Telegram groups, the National Front became a prominent name among neo-Nazis.
Police repression and legal proceedings
In response to growing concerns, Turkish law enforcement agencies have launched operations against the National Front. According to announcements posted on the group's Telegram pages, several members have been arrested by the police.
However, despite these arrests, there are concerns that neo-Nazi ideologies, which have traditionally had little sociological support in Turkey, may continue to spread through violent actions and extremist propaganda.
The case of the National Front highlights the importance of vigilance against the spread of radical ideologies, particularly when they target the country's youth through online and offline activities.
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/turkiye/unveiling-turkiyes-neo-nazis-investigating-rise-of-far-right-in-country-43162/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
