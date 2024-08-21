PM Modi's visit to Ukraine: From agenda to relations with Russia, everything you need to know | External Affairs Defence & Security News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine this week will see New Delhi and kyiv “share views” on peacefully resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Poland on Wednesday and will travel to kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Friday. This is the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. What are the dates of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine? Before his trip to Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi will spend two days in Poland on August 21 and 22. Following this, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What is the agenda of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine?

In his farewell statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine, he said: “…I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.”

Outlining Prime Minister Modi's agenda regarding Ukraine, the statement added that he looks forward to building on previous conversations with President Zelenskyy to strengthen bilateral cooperation and discuss peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi added in his statement: “As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region.”

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to kyiv, India on Monday announced its willingness to help find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

India has always advocated diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA, said at a press briefing.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will be part of the discussions, Lal had said, adding that India has independent ties with Russia and Ukraine.

Lal noted that the Modi-Zelenskyy talks are expected to cover the full range of India-Ukraine relations, including agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence and people-to-people ties.

Asked about India's interest in Ukraine's reconstruction, Lal said New Delhi was ready to provide all necessary support and contributions, not only in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process.

What does Ukraine expect from Prime Minister Modi's visit?

Earlier on Monday, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement: “On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations.”

“During the visit, talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that several documents between Ukraine and India will be signed,” the statement said. The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues a statement – On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our country pic.twitter.com/YMFgOxfZGV ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

In the past, Ukrainian leaders have criticized India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

In July, Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Russia prompted President Zelensky to criticize Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his dacha, calling it a “devastating blow to peace efforts.” Zelensky had said, “It is disheartening to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy embrace the world’s most notorious criminal in Moscow.”

In response, India raised the remarks made by President Zelensky with the Ukrainian ambassador to India.

Ukrainian leaders have also reportedly sought India's help in rebuilding the country's war-ravaged economy. Prime Minister Modi had also spoken to Zelensky in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Puglia, Italy.

What does this mean for India-Russia relations?

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine follows his high-profile trip to Moscow, which drew criticism from the United States and other Western countries.

During Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Russia last month, a deadly strike hit a children's hospital in kyiv, prompting him to express his horror to Russian President Putin at the deaths of innocent children and call for a resolution to the conflict.

In the earlier mentioned press briefing, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA, had noted that India had independent ties with Russia and Ukraine.

“India has strong and independent ties with Russia and Ukraine, and these partnerships are self-sustaining,” Lal said. The visit will build on the continued engagement between India and Ukraine, he added.

“I would like to emphasise that this is not a zero-sum game. The Prime Minister also visited Russia and many ideas were discussed,” Lal said.

“These are independent and broad ties, and naturally the ongoing conflict will be part of the discussions,” he added.

He also declined to speculate on the outcome of the talks between Modi and Zelenskyy.

“India has maintained a clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue are the means to resolve this conflict and achieve lasting peace,” Lal said.

“Dialogue is essential. Lasting peace can only be achieved through mutually acceptable options, and it must be a negotiated settlement. India continues to engage with all stakeholders,” he stressed.

“Prime Minister Modi has said that this is not the time for war. Solutions cannot be found on the battlefield. This is a clear and consistent position taken by India, and we believe that a large majority of countries share this view,” Lal said.

Regarding the ongoing war that started with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India has consistently urged Ukraine and Russia to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ukraine also comes amid a renewed military offensive by kyiv into Russian territory.

While Western countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, countries like India and China have continued to maintain trade relations with Russia.

India has also not directly blamed Russia for the conflict.

At the same time, the United States has expressed concerns about India's relations with Russia, especially as Washington seeks to strengthen ties with New Delhi to counterbalance China's growing influence.

Despite this, India wants to deepen its relations with the West while maintaining its long-standing ties with Russia.

How will Prime Minister Modi reach Ukraine?

Prime Minister Modi will travel to kyiv from Poland by train, a journey that is expected to take around 10 hours each way, according to sources cited by the news agency. PTI.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, also travelled to kyiv by train from a Polish station near the Ukrainian border.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to kyiv will last nearly seven hours.

What is the agenda of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland?

In his farewell statement, Prime Minister Modi said, “My visit to Poland coincides with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe and our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship.”

“I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership. I will also engage with the vibrant Indian community in Poland,” PM Modi added in his statement.

This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland since Morarji Desai's trip in 1979. Before that, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had both visited the country.

Poland, once a close ally of the Soviet Union under the Warsaw Pact, saw its relations with India cool after the fall of communism as Warsaw shifted its focus to closer ties with the United States. Although bilateral relations have been maintained, they have not returned to the level they were before 1979.

A government source recently said the “dormant ties” were because the two countries had “different priorities”. The Impression New Delhi hopes that Prime Minister Modi's visit will revitalise Indo-Polish relations and “elevate bilateral ties to a new level”.

Earlier this year, India also appointed a defence attaché in Poland after decades of presence. Reports indicate that Poland’s large industrial base and ongoing military modernisation are of particular interest to New Delhi, especially with regard to possible collaborations.

According to The footprints According to a report, Poland, a major supporter of Ukraine, is currently undergoing major military modernization. India therefore sees this as an opportunity to learn from Poland's defense strategies and industrial policies.

(With contributions from Reuters and Press Trust of India)