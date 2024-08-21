Top Vietnamese leaders' visit to China helps connect past and future: Chinese scholars





Participants in the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of the People's Republic of China To Lam and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA) Beijing (VNA) The recently concluded state visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President To Lam to China reflects the current very good friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and China, according to Chinese experts and scholars. In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Professor Cheng Hanping, director of the Vietnam Research Center at Zhejiang University of Technology, said this is an important visit that connects the past and the future, and will undoubtedly leave a mark in the history of China-Vietnam relations. The visit of senior Vietnamese leaders from August 18 to 20 shows that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese government and the Vietnamese people attach great importance to China and underlines the recognition that China is a priority diplomatic direction, he said. The visit also signifies that as socialist countries led by communist parties, Vietnam and China must resolutely hold high the banner of socialism and build a community with a shared future that is of strategic significance through practical actions, the scholar said. The two sides can engage in in-depth exchanges and cooperation on state governance issues and learn from each other's experiences. During the visit, the two countries signed a total of 14 cooperation agreements, demonstrating that their bilateral cooperation is very substantive and produces mutually beneficial results, Cheng said. Top leaders of China and Vietnam have outlined the future direction of bilateral relations to ensure that their peoples can maintain their friendship from one generation to the next and keep this friendship deeply rooted among their peoples. Under the joint planning of Lam and her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, China-Vietnam relations will continue to develop in friendship in the future, reflected in “hard connectivity” in infrastructure and “soft connectivity” between people. Sharing Cheng's view, Professor Miliang, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies and dean of the Law School of Beijing Foreign Studies University, also said that Lam's first overseas trip as the new top leader of the CPV and Vietnam is of significant significance to both countries. The relationship between the two sides is a crucial pillar of bilateral relations, he said, noting that during the visit, the two leaders had a direct exchange of ideas, establishing good working relations and friendship, and laying the foundation for stable development of relations between the two sides in the future. Representing both the CPV and the Vietnamese state, Lam had in-depth discussions with her Chinese counterpart on promoting the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and the two sides reached new consensus on building a community with a shared future. These agreements will lay the foundation for future relations between the two countries, the scholar said. The successful visit of Vietnamese leaders to China shows that the overall situation of China-Vietnam friendship remains unchanged, he stressed, noting that Lam will continue the China policy of former Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and further promote relations between the two parties and two countries for the benefit of their peoples.

