Imran Khan demands 'public trial' for General Faiz Hamid for country's prosperity





Former ISI chief retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (L) and PTI founder Imran Khan. X/AFP/FileHamid's public trial for the benefit of the country: PTI founder.Imran has claimed he has no connection with the former ISI chief.The former prime minister called the decision an “internal military matter”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded a public trial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid, who was taken into military custody for misuse of power and violation of the Army Act.

The former prime minister, who was ousted by a parliamentary vote in 2022, said the public trial would benefit the country and allow it to prosper.

“I demand an open trial of Faiz Hamid with access to media to cover it,” the former prime minister said during an informal interaction with reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been lodged for over a year in various cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.

Responding to Khan's statement, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar termed the former prime minister's statement as intervention in the army's affairs.

Taking a dig at the former prime minister, reports said the PTI founder was continuously trying to make the issue related to the internal accountability process of the military controversial through his statements.

Tarar asked Imran to present his response in the 190 million case instead of making statements to defend Hamid. He added that the contradictory statements of the PTI founders regarding the former ISI chief reflected his concern.

Following the arrest of the former spymaster, the ex-prime minister distanced himself from the retired general, who served as DG ISI during his tenure, saying he had no connection with him.

“If the army wants General Faiz to be held accountable, [then] “We have to go ahead and do it,” Khan said, asserting that it was an internal matter for the military.

The former prime minister welcomed the development and said it was good that the military had started the internal accountability process. He, however, urged the military to ensure that the accountability process was widespread.

Responding to a question about his past relationship with the former spy chief, Khan said that when he was prime minister, he did not want to remove General Faiz from office in the context of regime change in Afghanistan.

The PTI founder also said that he had exchanged heated words with former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa over the issue of dismissal of the former ISI chief, adding that Bajwa had dismissed Faiz for the sake of his extension. “I have repeatedly requested Bajwa not to dismiss Faiz, but in vain,” he added.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced the arrest of the former ISI chief on August 12, saying he was “taken into custody” following allegations of land grabbing and stealing valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

“As per the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed investigation has been conducted by the Pakistan Army to verify the correctness of the complaints in the Top City case filed against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid,” the military's media wing said.

Court-martial proceedings have been initiated against the former head of the country's top spy agency following complaints in the Top City case, he added.

Three other retired officers were taken into military custody following Hamid's arrest in connection with the same housing scheme case.

Sources told Geo News that two of the officers detained by the army were of the rank of brigadier and another of colonel.

The two retired brigadiers have been identified as Ghaffar and Naeem while the retired colonel's name is Asim, they said, adding that they were working as messengers between a political party and the former spymaster.

The two brigadiers, suspected of facilitation, were from Chakwal, the sources added.

