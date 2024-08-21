Rosan receives order to maintain investment in Jokowi's Proud project











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed new ministers, including Rosan Roeslani as Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM. After confronting the president, he said he received a series of orders from Jokowi. He said that Jokowi first asked himself to pursue a national investment target of IDR 1.65 trillion by 2024. So far, Rosan said that the Ministry of Investment has only managed to collect 50.3 percent of the total target, but it still has half of the target to pursue. Rosan was asked to accelerate the realization of investments in Indonesia. From domestic investments and foreign investments. “Today, we received instructions from the President to continue this investment in order to achieve the targets that have been set. This year's target is IDR 1.65 trillion. So far, about 50.3 percent has been achieved,” he said when met at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta, quoted on Wednesday (21/8). Then, Rosan was also asked to continue making investments to encourage downstream, which is one of Jokowi's flagship programs. The realization of investments is expected to occur both in the mining sector such as nickel, bauxite, etc., as well as downstream in the agriculture and plantation sectors. “We hope that apart from the downstream like several existing smelters, the president will always ask that derivatives be developed so that value addition and job creation continue,” he said. Then, Rosan was asked to seek investment in the semiconductor sector. Because currently semiconductor products are in high demand worldwide, Rosan said that Jokowi wants Indonesia to become one of the major players in semiconductors. “A year ago, or two years ago, we had just finished giving incentives to one of the seven countries that received incentives from the United States for semiconductors. I was asked to follow up again because, coincidentally, that had just been granted, so investments in semiconductors, outside of the downstream, that was also a priority that had been given by the president,” he explained. In addition, Rosan was also ordered to attract more foreign investors to build the archipelago's capital, East Kalimantan. The former chairman general of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Jokowi really hopes that his entrepreneurial experience can attract foreign investment more easily. “Given my background, I have also been an investor so far. I have been able to be more active, especially with foreign investors, because local investors have continued to pour in. So hopefully, especially in countries that have invested a lot, Indonesia, such as Singapore and others, so that they already know the investment climate in Indonesia,” Rosan said. Finally, Jokowi handed over the project to build a sugar barn in Merauke, Papua. According to him, the project of 2 million hectares that can produce 600 thousand tons of sugarcane must be accelerated, so that Indonesia can reduce, if possible, no longer import sugar. “There has been a request to expedite the Merauke project so that in future we will not import sugar, that is the hope of the president. The approvals should be further expedited so that the development goes smoothly,” he concluded. (fsd/fsd) Watch the video below: Indonesia's appeal to become ASEAN's economic hub and investment destination

Next article



Jokowi Warns Against Money Laundering in Crypto IDR 139 T, PPATK Do This







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20240821151655-17-565203/rosan-dapat-titah-jaga-investasi-di-proyek-kebanggan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos