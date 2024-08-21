Imran Khan urges UK PM to stand for 'freedom and fairness' in Pakistan political crisis





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been jailed for more than a year on multiple charges, has expressed concern about the state of democracy in Pakistan, urging the UK to take a stand for “freedom and fairness”.

Speaking through his lawyers, who relayed questions from London-based ITV News, Khan congratulated Starmer on his recent election victory but asked him to consider a scenario in which senior Labour Party members were “kidnapped in the middle of the night” during the British election campaign to grasp the gravity of the situation in Pakistan.

Khan, who led Pakistan from 2018 until he was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022, has been imprisoned since August 2023. Although his initial convictions were overturned, new charges keep him behind bars.

Khan remains determined despite his ordeal: “I am mentally and physically ready for the struggle that lies ahead. Genuine democratic change and freedom in Pakistan has never been easy.”

He stressed that prayers, reading and exercise were sources of strength during his imprisonment.

Reflecting on the recent UK general election, Khan urged Starmer and his cabinet to imagine whether their electoral triumph had been unfairly taken away from them. “I urge Prime Minister Starmer and his cabinet, who came to power through the genuine will of the people without any electoral manipulation, to imagine whether their landslide victory had been stolen from them,” he said.

Khan's supporters say his imprisonment, just six months before Pakistan's February 2024 elections, is part of a politically motivated effort to prevent his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from returning to power.

Due to restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI candidates had to run as independents, but managed to secure 93 seats in the National Assembly, far exceeding expectations. Khan claims that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) party legitimately won only a small number of seats, a claim the party denies.

Describing the challenges his party faces, Khan said: “Imagine a scenario where a party that barely won 18 seats usurps your mandate, where your symbols are stripped and your leaders are imprisoned or tortured until they switch allegiances or leave politics altogether. Imagine homes being broken into and women and children being abducted in the dead of night.”

He lamented that his party had been “brutally suppressed”, adding: “The people of Pakistan were yearning for change, democracy and the rule of law. Their votes were a call for justice, self-determination and freedom.”

Asked whether the new British government should advocate for his release, Khan warned that the administration bore “a huge responsibility and huge expectations” on the international stage.

“The world is watching and expecting them to show leadership, especially in light of the horrific situation in Gaza and the erosion of democratic principles globally,” Khan noted.

“We have a collective duty to uphold the values ​​of peace and to fight for freedom and fairness for all. Where the UK stands in its commitment to these values ​​will speak volumes,” he said.

Khan expressed concern over the rise of Islamophobia in the UK, saying: “Having spent a lot of time in the UK during my cricketing years, I am saddened to see the rise of Islamophobia over the last decade. I hope the new government can curb the bigotry that has affected Muslims and people of all faiths.”

The former prime minister also described his “difficult” conditions in Rawalpindi prison, where he says he is confined to a small cell under constant surveillance, with no privacy.

However, the government has denied the allegations, telling the Supreme Court that Khan has adequate amenities including an exercise bike, a separate kitchen, a cooler, a study table and an LED television.

