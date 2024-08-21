



Robert Jenrick has said he would be “delighted” to include Boris Johnson in his shadow cabinet if he wins the Conservative Party leadership race. The former immigration minister said the Conservatives needed the “best people available” and would welcome the former prime minister if he wanted to return. Mr Johnson was forced out of No 10 in July 2022. Chris Pincher Olay This led to a mass exodus from his government. He later resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip after a Commons inquiry found he had lied to Parliament. partygate scandal. Asked if he would include Mr Johnson in his top team, Mr Jenrick told the Telegraph: “Yes. “I think what we need is to have the best elements of the Conservative family on the ground, backing us to be a strong opposition, holding Keir Starmer to account for all the failures we’ve seen so far and ultimately winning the next general election.” “And if Boris wants to be part of it, I would be very happy.” Picture:

Mr Johnson has denied allegations about the Downing Street parties and accused the Commons of launching a witch-hunt against him. When Liz Truss's short-lived administration collapsed, he briefly considered returning to frontline politics, but the yartan was planted After concluding that party unity would not be possible. Since he left office won millions He gives speeches and writes columns in the Day by Day Mail. He did not stand as a candidate in the July legislative elections, but he does not rule out the possibility of returning to politics in the future. Jenrick, who resigned from Rishi Sunak's power ministry last year, is running alongside Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat to replace the former prime minister. Learn more:

Jenrick's Allahu Akbar comment 'reckless'

Jenrick delivers Conservative Party leadership speech Whoever wins will have the difficult task of unifying the Conservative Party and improving its standing in the polls after suffering its worst electoral defeat in history. According to a poll of 805 voters conducted within the Conservative Party between August 2 and 12, former Home Secretary Mr Cleverly is the most popular candidate to become the new party leader, with 26% support. According to Techne UK's survey, he is followed by Patel with 20%, Badenoch with 14%, Tugendhat with 11%, Jenrick with 10% and Stride with 4%. However, previous investigations other results have appeared – and there is no consensus yet on a favorite.

Sky Information replied to my message on WhatsApp Get the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky Information Press here The current list of six candidates will be reduced by a vote among Conservative Party MPs in the next round, and when only two remain, half will be voted on by Conservative Party members.

